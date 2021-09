Alex Shelley is Major League. As first reported by Fightful Select, Alex Shelley is the final entrant in the Opera Cup Tournament being presented by Major League Wrestling. Major League Wrestling made the official announcement that the former TNA Tag Team Champion will be the final entrant in the tournament, which has in the past been won by Tom Lawler and Harry Smith, rounding out the field of competitors that will compete in the first portion of the tournament on October 2 at the Fightland event being presented in the former ECW Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

