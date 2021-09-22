Shirley Ruth Lambert, 93
Shirley Ruth Lambert, age 93, of Arlington, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Clinton Place in Clinton, Kentucky. Shirley was born on January 1, 1928 to Gilbert and Rosie Lambert Adams. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Carlisle County. Shirley loved to quilt, crochet, and do most any kind of craft. She was often called on to baby-sit and she loved cooking for her family. One word that would best describe her is “faithful”.www.marshallcountydaily.com
