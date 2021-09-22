Captain Joseph Ervin Ballew, 83

Captain Joseph Ervin Ballew (US Air Force, Retired) died at his home in Haltom City, Texas, on Sept. 18, 2021. The military called him Joe. His family called him Ervin. Ervin was born in Magnolia, Mississippi on August 25, 1938 to Elsie W. and James Ellis Ballew. He moved with his family to Paducah, Kentucky at age 14. Ervin graduated from Heath High School in 1956 and then enlisted in the United States Air Force that same year. Ervin served in the Security Intelligence Service of the Air Force and was in the Vietnam War. After serving in the war, Ervin attained two bachelor degrees, masters of Science, and the rank of Captain. Upon retirement from the military in 1977, Ervin worked as a procurement specialist for Bell Helicopter, traveling to many international countries.