TREASURIES-Treasury yields little changed as Evergrande payment eases fears

By Herbert Lash
 5 days ago

(Opens U.S. market) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, Sept 22 - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Wednesday as fears of imminent contagion from China Evergrande receded after it settled interest payments on a domestic bond and investors awaited word from the Federal Reserve later in the day. The People's Bank of China injected 90 billion yuan into the banking system, soothing fears of financial fallout from a default by the debt-laden Chinese property developer. The Fed is expected to unveil how it will taper its monthly asset purchases later this year and show in updated projections whether higher-than-expected inflation or a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic further weighs on the economy. A statement from a two-day meeting of the Fed's policy-setting committee is expected at 2 p.m. ET. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was down 0.5 basis points at 1.319% as investors awaited the statement and remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. The market consensus expects the Fed as soon as November to begin to reduce its Treasury purchases by $10 billion a month and mortgage-backed security purchases by $5 billion a month. The timeframe could be much slower that people expect, with the consensus view executed on a quarterly basis, not monthly, said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA LLC. "You need to make sure the system adjusts very slowly to the developments. There's a lot of concern on the committee that if they pull back too quickly, they will cause a problem," Ricchiuto said. The Fed likely will reduce its growth numbers for 2021 and next year, while raising its inflation target for the two years, Ricchiuto said. The unemployment rate target may also be raised a touch, but stagflation will not be part of the picture. "People will read a little bit of stagflation into the numbers, which I don't think is valid. Stagflation isn't possible in the world we live in," Ricchiuto said. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 109.6 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 0.6 basis points at 0.222%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.455%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.298%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade. September 22 Wednesday 10:24AM New York / 1424 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.025 0.0253 0.000 Six-month bills 0.04 0.0406 -0.005 Two-year note 99-208/256 0.2221 0.006 Three-year note 99-190/256 0.4623 0.010 Five-year note 99-150/256 0.8358 0.007 Seven-year note 100-4/256 1.1226 0.000 10-year note 99-92/256 1.3192 -0.005 20-year bond 99-64/256 1.795 -0.011 30-year bond 103-96/256 1.8524 -0.005 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 11.25 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.25 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 10.50 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.25 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -25.00 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Will Dunham)

Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: Economic Meltdown is on America's Doorstep

The global economy is connected. Big events blow throughout the world like a monsoon, rising prices, and dropping local businesses like dominos. The economy is a reactionary phenomenon. One event leads to another. In 1929, the overleveraged stock market blew half the world economy to pieces. The world didn't recover for the next 15 years.
US News and World Report

Treasury Yields, Energy Stocks Rise as Oil Hits 3-Year High

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -U.S. government borrowing costs advanced for a sixth week on Monday on bets that higher interest rates were on the way and global energy shares rose as crude oil prices hit three-year highs of almost $80 a barrel. Stocks also benefited from an easing in Sino-U.S. tensions...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rises past $1,750 as US Treasury yields ease from three-month top

Gold is under pressure as the US dollar resurges. Evergrande remains a thorn in the side for risk-sensitive assets. Update: Gold (XAU/USD) extends Friday’s rebound while picking up bids to $1,760, up 0.50% intraday during early Monday. In doing so, the precious metal benefits from the upbeat market sentiment, which in turn triggers US Treasury yields pullback from the multi-day top.
MARKETS
US News and World Report

U.S. Dollar Rises, Lifted by Higher Treasury Yields

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -The U.S. dollar gained for a second straight session on Monday, bolstered by the rise in Treasury yields ahead of a slew of Federal Reserve speakers this week who could reinforce expectations of the start of asset purchase tapering before the end of the year. U.S. benchmark...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

S&P 500 Futures take bids, US Treasury yields ease amid stimulus optimism

S&P 500 Futures print four-day uptrend, refresh one-week top. US 10-year Treasury yields step back from three-month high. US House Speaker Pelosi teases infrastructure spending passage despite delaying vote to Thursday, US-China tensions ease after Huawei CFO release. US Durable Goods Orders, China’s Evergrande and US stimulus headlines are important...
MARKETS
NBC San Diego

Treasury Yields Rise to Start the Week, 10-Year Yield Tops 1.5%

On Monday, Fed Governor Lael Brainard is due to speak about the economic outlook at the 63rd National Association for Business Economics annual meeting at 12:50 p.m. ET. Auctions are scheduled to be held on Monday for $42 billion of 13-week bills, $42 billion of 26-week bills, $60 billion of 2-year notes and $61 billion of 5-year notes.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Boston Fed's Rosengren to retire early citing health reasons

Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren said Monday that he will retire this week and disclosed that he has qualified for a kidney transplant. Rosengren's announcement also comes after investments by him and other Fed officials last year have raised questions about the Fed's ethics rules. Rosengren had already planned to retire in June when he reached the Fed's mandatory retirement age, but decided to retire Thursday to focus on his health. Rosengren has worked at the Boston Fed for 35 years and spent the last 14 as president. During the pandemic, the Boston Fed oversaw the Main Street...
HEALTH
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold prices ease on uptick in U.S. Treasury yields

* 10-year Treasury yields hit a peak since early-July. * PBOC liquidity injections support gold - analyst (Updates prices) Sept 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices were subdued on Monday, pressured by an uptick in U.S. bond yields and a robust dollar, as investors awaited speeches from Federal Reserve policymakers for clues on when the central bank could taper its pandemic-era economic support.
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

US Open: Futures Trade Mixed, Treasury Yields, Oil Rise

FTSE -0.03% at 7050. Stocks are set to open mixed with Fed speakers in focus this week. US stocks are set for a mixed open on Monday, as futures pared earlier gains and investors questioned whether global growth can survive a slowdown in Chinese growth, an energy crunch and the Fed tapering support.
ECONOMY
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Stocks Mixed as Treasury Yields Rise, Tech Plummets

While the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is up 144 points this afternoon, the broader market is swimming in red ink, weighed down by plummeting tech shares. Both the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) are lower, after the 10-year Treasury yield hit its highest level since June. Investors are eyeing falling Covid-19 cases, with Pfizer (PFE) CEO Albert Bourla predicting a return to normalcy in the U.S. within the year, though vaccines may be necessary on an annual basis. The news is boosting travel and reopening stocks, while bank and energy stocks also charged higher.
STOCKS
AFP

How the US debt limit became 'a hostage that's worth ransoming'

A decade ago, a standoff between Democrats and Republicans over increasing the United States' authority to borrow brought the country days away from a default and caused a major ratings agency to downgrade its credit for the first time. In the aftermath, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell described the debt limit to The Washington Post as "a hostage that's worth ransoming," and a decade later, it's in captivity once again. The ceiling on how much debt the United States can take on is the subject of fierce negotiations in Washington between Democrats who control Congress but can't rally enough votes to increase it unilaterally, and Republicans who refuse to vote for any increase at all. The dispute has unusually high stakes because absent an increase, the United States could default on its bills in October, likely devastating its economy and undercutting a pillar of the international financial system.
U.S. POLITICS
MarketWatch

Utilities sector ETF falls toward record losing streak as Treasury yields jump

The SPDR Utilities Select Sector ETF fell 0.2% in afternoon trading, putting them on track for a record losing streak and a two-month low, as a recent spike in longer-term Treasury yields made the higher-yielding sector tracker less attractive. The SPDR utilities ETF (XLU) is headed for the lowest close since July 22 and a 12th-straight decline, which would surpass the previous record for consecutive declines of 11, which ended Oct. 7, 2016. The XLU's recent selloff comes the yield on the 10-year Treasury note has run up 12.5 basis points in two days toward a 12-week high, after the Federal Reserve said the it "may soon be warranted" to start tapering bond purchases. Utilities stocks are viewed by many investors as a bond proxy, given their relative stability and relatively high yield -- the XLU's dividend yield of 3.03% compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.36%. As bond yields rise, and bond prices fall, utilities stocks tend to fall. During the XLU's previous record losing streak, the 10-year Treasury yield had reached a 4-month high, on its way toward a more than 2-year high about two months later.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

