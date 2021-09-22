Man suffers non-life threatening injuries in shooting; suspect turns himself in to police

Baltimore Police say the suspect who was responsible for a West Baltimore shooting turned himself in on August 28.

On August 26, at around 11:11 a.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of Appleton Street where a 22-year-old man had been shot.

The victim was transported to Shock Trauma with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Shooting detectives that were investigated this incident quickly identified a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant.

On August 28, the suspect, 23-year-old Steven Wilson, of the 1500 block of Appleton Street, turned himself in to police.

Wilson was interviewed and then transported to Central Booking where he has been charged with 1 st Degree Attempted Murder.

He is currently being held without bail at Central Booking.