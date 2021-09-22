CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man suffers non-life threatening injuries in shooting; suspect turns himself in to police

By WMAR Staff
 5 days ago
Baltimore Police say the suspect who was responsible for a West Baltimore shooting turned himself in on August 28.

On August 26, at around 11:11 a.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of Appleton Street where a 22-year-old man had been shot.

The victim was transported to Shock Trauma with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Shooting detectives that were investigated this incident quickly identified a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant.

On August 28, the suspect, 23-year-old Steven Wilson, of the 1500 block of Appleton Street, turned himself in to police.

Wilson was interviewed and then transported to Central Booking where he has been charged with 1 st Degree Attempted Murder.

He is currently being held without bail at Central Booking.

Related
Police: man shot overnight in Glen Burnie

Police are investigating after a man was shot overnight in Glen Burnie. Around 10:25 p.m., gunshots were heard in the 8000 block of Greenleaf Terrace. A 23-year-old man was found laying on the ground in the 8000 block of Crainmont Drive. He had been shot in his torso and was Shock Trauma with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.
