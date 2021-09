PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles announced some big news Saturday that could give their offense a boost in Week 3. Tight end Zach Ertz, who should be available to play, has been activated off the COVID-19 reserve list ahead of the Eagles’ matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. Ertz was placed on the list on Monday after testing positive for COVID, but he was able to rejoin the active roster. Due to being fully vaccinated, he needed to have two negative PCR tests 24 hours apart and 48 hours with no symptoms to return to the team. Ertz was...

