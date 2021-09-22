CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wakeman, OH

5K Saturday in Wakeman

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector
Norwalk Reflector
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAKEMAN — The Wakeman Fit Club has put together a 5K to help raise money for a shade structure that will help protect Wakeman’s outdoor fitness court. The 5K will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday and cost is $25. They will be awarding top 3 place medals to the fastest in each age category, for both male and female. They will also be awarding a $100 cash prize to the fastest male and the fastest female of the day. The Western Reserve art department will be doing face paintings for the children and you can check out the new playground that was just installed this month. There will also be door prizes handed out and your registration will be your ticket.

norwalkreflector.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Pelosi sets Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill

The House will vote Thursday on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, pushing back an originally planned vote for Monday that Democratic moderates had demanded as part of a deal with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Lawmakers will still debate the bill on the House floor on Monday, but the actual vote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Five key takeaways from Germany's historic election

(CNN) — Germany's left-leaning Social Democratic Party (SPD) won the largest share of the vote in Sunday's federal election, putting them in pole position to form the country's next coalition government -- but they could be in for some tricky negotiations. Angela Merkel, one of the world's highest profile political...
ELECTIONS
CNN

Biden to receive Covid-19 booster shot Monday afternoon

(CNN) — President Joe Biden is set to get his Covid-19 booster shot on Monday afternoon, according to the White House. Biden will receive his third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at 1 p.m. ET at the White House during an on-camera event. He's also scheduled to make remarks ahead of receiving his booster shot.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Wakeman, OH
NBC News

I got the Moderna vaccine. Can I get a Pfizer booster?

Efforts to give a Covid-19 booster shot to certain adults in the United States have officially begun, following a week of intense deliberation from government advisory committees. Early Friday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on a booster dose for older adults, as well...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Fitness
CBS News

2021 Tony Awards: Complete list of winners and nominees

The 74th Tony Awards were held Sunday night, honoring the best achievements of the 2019-2020 Broadway season. The ceremony was originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered Broadway for a year and a half. The show employed a unique format, beginning...
ENTERTAINMENT
CNN

New York faces a showdown this week over vaccine mandates in schools, courts and health care

(CNN) — Monday is the deadline for tens of thousands of New York workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Court orders, though, have thrown that deadline off for some. The vaccines were mandated by New York City for public school employees, by the state for health care workers and by the state's court system for its staff members after the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine received full approval from the US Food and Drug Administration in August.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy