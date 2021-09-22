5K Saturday in Wakeman

WAKEMAN — The Wakeman Fit Club has put together a 5K to help raise money for a shade structure that will help protect Wakeman’s outdoor fitness court. The 5K will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday and cost is $25. They will be awarding top 3 place medals to the fastest in each age category, for both male and female. They will also be awarding a $100 cash prize to the fastest male and the fastest female of the day. The Western Reserve art department will be doing face paintings for the children and you can check out the new playground that was just installed this month. There will also be door prizes handed out and your registration will be your ticket.