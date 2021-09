A new mobile office is coming to the Michigan Secretary of State. I think we all know the struggles of having to visit the Secretary of State offices in Michigan. Before COVID, you could wait for hours just to renew your license. After COVID, you have to wait weeks, and sometimes months, just to get an appointment. Hopefully, this new idea will make it easier for some people to get what they need to do done.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO