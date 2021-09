Midland University dropped their second five-set match in as many outings since ascending to the No. 1 ranking on Wednesday as they fell to No. 17 College of Saint Mary (25-17, 25-14, 21-25, 20-25, 15-9). The Flames came out hot, taking the first two sets of the night before a Warriors’ rally forced a fifth set. The set went to the home team, much to the delight of their home crowd. Midland’s record in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) falls to 4-2 and moves to 15-2 overall. CSM improves to 15-2 and 5-1 in conference play.

SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO