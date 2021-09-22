CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

They're cheating Ohio voters

By Marilou Johanek
Sandusky Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissouri Republicans thought they could get away with it. “Democracy will cease to exist in Missouri,” declared one newspaper editorial, if state Republicans ignore the will of the people on Medicaid expansion. They tried. For over a year. GOP lawmakers turned their backs on a majority of Missouri voters who amended the Missouri Constitution to make thousands more low-income adults eligible for government health insurance. Republicans in Missouri’s legislature refused to implement voter-approved policies on Medicaid until ordered to do so by the state supreme court.

sanduskyregister.com

Comments / 5

Related
Sandusky Register

GOP leaders rigging elections

The oddest part is Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine acting as though he’s somehow powerless and had no choice when he voted to rig Ohio elections with partisan, gerrymandered maps for the next four years. After all, he’s only the governor. DeWitt. It’s an absurd position. Maps were proposed to the...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
State
Missouri State
Daily Record

Report: Rural voters want more drop boxes, early voting as Ohio Republicans aim to limit both

COLUMBUS – As Republican lawmakers try to limit drop boxes and early voting, a new report shows rural Ohio voters want more flexibility in how they can cast their ballots. A poll commissioned by the nonpartisan election group Secure Democracy found that roughly three-quarters of rural voters support allowing counties to provide multiple early voting and ballot drop-off locations, as well as expanding the types of acceptable voter identification.
OHIO STATE
Columbus Dispatch

DeWine, LaRose and Faber should have stood up for 'ignored' Ohio voters

"If you believe it is not the best decision for the state, they could have voted not and forced a different outcome," Invisible, ignored, irrelevant. That is what the majority members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission conveyed to the hundreds of Ohio citizens who testified in person or through written testimony about the drawing of the lines for state legislative districts.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Faber
Person
Frank Larose
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Bob Cupp
NBC4 Columbus

Nearly 10,000 new COVID-19 cases reported by Ohio schools this week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio’s K-12 schools reported 9,827 new coronavirus cases among students and staff members this week, pushing the total just over a month into the school year near 40,000. Schools have reported 38,244 cases this year, and Thursday’s 9,827 cases is close to last week’s 10,682. Cases reported...
OHIO STATE
WOUB

Refugees Are Coming To Ohio. Here’s Why And How They’re Doing It

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — Ohio received 855 refugees from Afghanistan so far. More could be coming in the future. Gov. Mike DeWine’s spokesman Dan Tierney said refugees themselves might want to go with family members that live in certain states. But Ohio doesn’t get to pick and choose refugees to come here.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Statehouse#Ohio House#Referendums#State Senate#Republicans#Medicaid#Gop#Ohio Auditor#Ohioans#Democratic#The General Assembly
medinacountylife.com

Medina County Breaking News - 855 Afghans to Ohio

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that Ohio received notification from the federal government that 855 Afghan evacuees will come to Ohio through the U.S. Department of State’s Afghan Placement and Assistance (APA) Program. The first group of Afghan evacuees totals 37,000 individuals nationwide. The federal government has told Ohio that the placements will be to eight local resettlement agencies located mainly in northeast and central Ohio.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Washington Times

'Trump won Georgia': Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for state election audit

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for an election audit in Georgia, while appearing at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Perry on Saturday. Mrs. Greene, Georgia Republican, repeated Mr. Trump’s claims that the election was stolen in her state, giving President Biden an illegitimate victory. “There’s something that all of...
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Geoff Duncan: If my fellow Republicans want to win, they won’t buy Trump’s stolen election fantasy

Houston, we’ve got a problem. A diplomatic spat with one of our oldest and closest allies. A legislative agenda stalled in a debate over the size of infrastructure packages on Capitol Hill and bumping up against major deadlines. A genuine crisis at the southern border. A confusing federal reaction to a global pandemic. Call it a crisis of credibility or […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Ohio Capital Journal

Georgia secretary of state attacked by Trump decries ‘huge disinformation campaign’

WASHINGTON — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican who took the brunt of former President Donald Trump’s attacks over Georgia’s 2020 election results, said during a Friday virtual panel that he hopes election disinformation starts to dissipate. “People weren’t questioning the (election) process before, but there was a huge disinformation campaign which really destabilized […] The post Georgia secretary of state attacked by Trump decries ‘huge disinformation campaign’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy