They're cheating Ohio voters

Missouri Republicans thought they could get away with it. “Democracy will cease to exist in Missouri,” declared one newspaper editorial, if state Republicans ignore the will of the people on Medicaid expansion. They tried. For over a year. GOP lawmakers turned their backs on a majority of Missouri voters who amended the Missouri Constitution to make thousands more low-income adults eligible for government health insurance. Republicans in Missouri’s legislature refused to implement voter-approved policies on Medicaid until ordered to do so by the state supreme court.