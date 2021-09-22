Syniverse Introduces WhatsApp Business API on Syniverse CPaaS Concierge for Enterprises
WhatsApp Messaging Allows Global Enterprises to Enhance Customer Engagement and Brand Awareness. Syniverse, the world’s most connected company, today announced it is offering enterprises and independent software vendors the opportunity to use the WhatsApp Business Application Programming Interface (API) within its Syniverse CPaaS Concierge Software as a Service (SaaS) platform offering. WhatsApp is the leading rich and interactive messaging service used by more than two billion people in over 180 countries and 60 languages to stay in touch with family and friends.martechseries.com
