CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Syniverse Introduces WhatsApp Business API on Syniverse CPaaS Concierge for Enterprises

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhatsApp Messaging Allows Global Enterprises to Enhance Customer Engagement and Brand Awareness. Syniverse, the world’s most connected company, today announced it is offering enterprises and independent software vendors the opportunity to use the WhatsApp Business Application Programming Interface (API) within its Syniverse CPaaS Concierge Software as a Service (SaaS) platform offering. WhatsApp is the leading rich and interactive messaging service used by more than two billion people in over 180 countries and 60 languages to stay in touch with family and friends.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

LabVantage Solutions Introduces LabVantage Enterprise SaaS

LabVantage Solutions, Inc., the leading provider of laboratory informatics solutions and services, including purpose-built LIMS solutions that allow labs to go live faster and at a lower total cost, announced the introduction of LabVantage Enterprise SaaS. The new offering incorporates the advantages of LabVantage’s standard Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) option that have made it a customer favorite since its introduction last year, along with unprecedented software configurability and interfacing capabilities that, for the first time, allow laboratories to leverage the full power and utility of a SaaS LIMS to address their unique needs.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

CPaaS, thinQ, Acquires Messaging API Platform, teli, Rebrands as Commio

ThinQ, the cloud communications platform (CPaaS) that powers programmable voice and text messaging in applications, has acquired teli, a privately-held, Denver-based provider of text messaging APIs, and has rebranded the combined entities under Commio. The new Commio brand has customer communications at its core, reflecting its position as the only CPaaS with reliable, multi-carrier programmable voice and messaging that eliminates worry, unnecessary costs, and complexity, enabled by proprietary tools and technology.
BUSINESS
xda-developers

WhatsApp is testing local business directories to help customers find local shops, cafes, and more

WhatsApp has grown to be more than just a simple messaging app in recent years. It has 2.5 billion active worldwide users, it’s the primary messaging application of many users, and it’s even partially a payment application in some places. In some places, it’s the best and easiest way to contact a business. Now, the company is testing out the addition of local business directories to help customers to find local shops, cafes, and more.
SMALL BUSINESS
TechRepublic

It's time enterprise businesses place their complete trust in open source

Canonical announced that its managed services had MSPCV Certification. Jack Wallen believes this milestone should help big businesses realize it is time to trust open source software. Canonical (the company behind Ubuntu) made an important announcement this week. Said announcement was that its managed services had achieved MSP Cloud Verify...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whatsapp Business#Erp#Api#Syniverse Introduces#Brand Awareness Syniverse#The Whatsapp Business Api#Syniverse Salesforce#Marketing Technology News#Danish#Mms#Rcs#Apple Chat#Wechat#Saas#Rax Labs Inc
T3.com

WhatsApp will challenge Google Maps by helping you find local businesses

WhatsApp is currently testing a ‘modern-day Yellow pages’ type feature through which its users will be able to discover contacts of local businesses within the app. The feature, which aims to give users a vast in-app business directory at their fingertips, will today kick off testing in Sao Paulo, Brazil after being announced by WhatsApp's Will Cathcart through a series of tweets.
CELL PHONES
thepaypers.com

WhatsApp pilots Business Directory in ecommerce drive

WhatsApp has launched WhatsApp Business Directory as part of efforts to foster the development of ecommerce services at Facebook. The new feature makes it possible to search for businesses within its app for the first time. WhatsApp, unlike Facebook and Instagram, does not run ads in its app. Facebook has previously indicated it will focus on building ecommerce features to expand beyond its ad business.
INTERNET
kfgo.com

WhatsApp launches test of in-app business directory

(Reuters) – Facebook’s messaging service WhatsApp on Wednesday launched a new feature to make it possible to search for businesses within its app for the first time, the company told Reuters. The test in São Paulo, Brazil, which allows WhatsApp users to find shops and services through a directory in...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
TechCrunch

Tyk raises $35M for its open source, open-ended approach to enterprise API management

Tyk, which has built a way for users to access and manage multiple internal enterprise APIs through a universal interface by way of GraphQL, has picked up $35 million, an investment that it will be using both for hiring and to continue enhancing and expanding the tools that it provides to users. Tyk has coined a term describing its approach to managing APIs and the data they produce — “universal data graph” — and today its tools are being used to manage APIs by some 10,000 businesses, including large enterprises like Starbucks, Societe Generale and Domino’s.
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

Everything Wrong with the WhatsApp Business Model

There is a bizarre acceptance in this industry that commodifying user data is the only way to cut a profit. Many of these products and platforms make it either nearly impossible or incomprehensibly frustrating for users to opt-out of sharing data. There are many alternate options for businesses to use as revenue streams without requiring users to give up their privacy in return. The good news is that a business doesn’t have to be overly creative to implement them, and there are plenty of alternative methods.
INTERNET
IBM - United States

Understanding enterprise messaging APIs and protocols

In this article we’ll explore the world of messaging APIs and protocols. We’ll identify why developers depend on them and focus on the capabilities of some of the most commonly used messaging APIs and protocols. What are protocols?. The term protocol is often used in news reporting to formalize interactions...
INTERNET
inavateonthenet.net

Facebook introduces Portal for Business service

Facebook has unveiled a business service for its Portal video-calling device, Portal for Business, designed for small/medium sized businesses with remote workers. Portal for Business allows users to use the Portal’s video calling and collaboration tools to create and manage Facebook work accounts, a new kind of Portal account type that will be available for a number of Facebook work products over the year.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

PDI Introduces New and Enhanced Solutions to Drive Consumer Engagement, Optimize Enterprise Productivity, and Strengthen Security

New Offerings Empower Convenience Retailers and Fuel Marketers to Overcome Critical Industry Challenges. Professional Datasolutions, Inc. (PDI), a global provider of leading software for the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries, has announced a wide range of new or enhanced solutions. These solutions are designed to help PDI customers drive consumer engagement, optimize enterprise productivity, and secure their networks in the most efficient and cost-effective manner possible.
INDUSTRY
TechRadar

WhatsApp is introducing great new group chat options

While it's safe to say that the majority of conversations and calls in WhatsApp take place between two individuals, there are plenty of instances in which group calls make much more sense. Whatever the reason for participating in a WhatsApp group, two new features are landing that improve things greatly.
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

Groups360 Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance as Part of Commitment to Customer Confidentiality & Data Protection Worldwide

Groups360, the leading online marketplace for meetings and events, today announced that GroupSync™, the company’s cloud-based solution for meeting planners and suppliers has achieved SOC 2 compliance. This recognition represents the highest level of security and trust for service organizations and is especially critical in the meetings and events industry due to the vast amounts of data processed for group travel.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Anvil Launches Workflows to Automate Complex Webs of Paperwork

Workflows will put an end to high-friction paperwork and PDF processes for businesses of every size. Anvil, a paperwork automation platform, today launched Workflows, a no-code tool that helps companies remove the complexity and frustration from paperwork and endless PDFs. Anvil’s Workflows transform PDFs (or sets of PDFs) into digital webforms that streamline digital data collection, select the appropriate documents to complete, prepare those documents, request signatures, and finally share the completed, signed PDFs and data wherever they need to go – all from a single, secure link.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Smart Bidder Launches to bring AI-powered ASA Bidding to Marketers

Independent Apple Search Ads (ASA) data source and bidding engine will use rule-based and AI-driven dynamic bidding to help marketers bid faster than competitors and maximize ad spend ROI. Provides access to unique keyword scoring data not available anywhere else in the market and completely independent from Apple’s Search popularity...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Red Box Compliance Recording Solution is Certified for Microsoft Teams

Red Box – a leading platform for voice – today announces the certification of its compliance recording solution for Microsoft Teams as part of the Microsoft Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner Certification Programme. Following extensive third-party approved testing, the solution ensures adherence to regulatory requirements with a policy-based compliance recording...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Verse.io Launches trustContact™ to Ensure Businesses Get Their Calls And SMS Delivered to Customers

Lead conversion platform Verse.io has launched trustContact™, a new service to help businesses comply with FCC regulations around SMS and phone calls. SMS is the ideal way to convert leads to sales efficiently, and Verse makes the process easy through AI and automation coupled with human concierge follow-up. However, due to changes in FCC and phone carrier regulations, many legitimate business communications will soon be blocked before reaching the customer.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Autopilot by Pantheon Delivers Enterprise Security to Open Web Digital Platforms

Pantheon, the SaaS-based website operations (WebOps) platform for developers, designers, and marketers, today announced the general release of Autopilot within a suite of new features available in its WebOps platform. Autopilot provides groundbreaking automation that reduces human error and protects against website vulnerabilities by enabling enterprises, local governments and regulated organizations to find, apply and test open web CMS, plug-ins and themes quickly and easily.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy