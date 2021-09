On Mother’s Day 2014, Mac Miller released a free mixtape, Faces, that now-Vulture critic Craig Jenkins called “the best work of his career.” Seven years later, the 25-track mixtape is being released on streaming platforms and on vinyl for the first time ever. The cult favorite, his 11th tape, arrived between albums Watching Movies With the Sound Off and GO:OD AM. A brand-new music video for the track “Colors and Shapes” is out now, directed by Sam Mason. The video brings to life “bits and pieces” from Miller’s childhood, per Mason, “scenes from the town where he grew up, objects, toys from his room—little pieces of his life that I extrapolated outwards and used to inspire the story.”

