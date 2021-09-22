CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

2 people hurt, one critically, during shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Two people were shot late Tuesday night in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood, police said.

Police were called just before 11:30 p.m. to Lemington Avenue, just past Lincoln Avenue, for one of the shooting victims.

Officers found one person who had been shot in the leg, police said. He was conscious and talking with paramedics when he was taken to a hospital.

Around the same time, a second person showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. He was listed in critical condition.

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

