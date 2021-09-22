2 people hurt, one critically, during shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Two people were shot late Tuesday night in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood, police said.

Police were called just before 11:30 p.m. to Lemington Avenue, just past Lincoln Avenue, for one of the shooting victims.

Officers found one person who had been shot in the leg, police said. He was conscious and talking with paramedics when he was taken to a hospital.

Around the same time, a second person showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. He was listed in critical condition.

