While I am not old enough to remember the polio epidemic, I do have memories of its direct devastation. My great aunt was stricken with polio while in her 20s and remained paralyzed for the remainder of her life. She would pass away when I was 4 years old but I have vivid images of her laying on the couch at her sister’s where she lived once polio took its effect.

COVINGTON, GA ・ 9 DAYS AGO