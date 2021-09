Blue Origin, the space company owned by Amazon's Jeff Bezos, announced plans on Monday for its next flight and the news and entertainment website TMZ said it may include a celebrity astronaut -- William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk on "Star Trek." TMZ reported that the 90-year-old Shatner would be on the October 12 voyage, making him the oldest person ever to go to space. Blue Origin revealed the names of two members of the four-person crew but did not confirm that Shatner would be on the flight. It said Chris Boshuizen, a former NASA engineer and co-founder of Planet Labs, and Glen de Vries, a co-founder of clinical research platform Medidata Solutions, would be on the rocket and the names of the two other astronauts will be revealed "in the coming days."

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 HOURS AGO