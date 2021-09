While not always the case, it is fair to say that the public and professional film critics do not always see eye-to-eye. Whether it be a different cinematic taste palette, a different degree of formal training in film theory, or a different approach to detail, some films spark a true disconnect among consumers. Negative reviews have a right to exist, but some lesser-praised movies deserve to be looked at again due to their fandom.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO