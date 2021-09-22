CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Tech & Telecom Ranks 4th Out of 10 Industries in MBLM's Brand Intimacy COVID Study

Cover picture for the articleThe tech & telecom industry ranks 4th out of the 10 industries featured in MBLM’s 2021 Brand Intimacy COVID Study, a study of brands based on emotional connections during the pandemic. MBLM (pronounced Emblem) uses emotional science to build and manage more intimate brands. Apple ranks as the #1 most intimate brand overall in the study and as the #1 tech & telecom brand, followed by Google and Samsung, respectively. Brand Intimacy is the emotional science behind the bonds we form with the brands we use and love.

