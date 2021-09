Natalie Wilson and a few other Black sorority members claim that racism in their respective chapters are not unique. Claims of racism in white sororities and fraternities aren’t a new issue. Both have made headlines for their apparent racist antics, parties, and membership selection over the years. There have been instances where members were outed for wearing blackface, dressing as mammies or slaves, and were alleged to not give bids to women of color.

SOCIETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO