Dashcam captures the shocking moment driver crashes into bikers and pedestrians after hitting the accelerator instead of the brake in China

This is the moment a motorist in China knocked down six people after getting the accelerator and brake pedals mixed up.

Dashcam footage shows their vehicle navigating the bustling streets of Mianzhu city, in the central Chinese province of Sichuan, on September 20.

The car suddenly accelerates forwards towards pedestrians crossing the narrow street.

The front of the car then rams the cyclist and a moped rider in quick succession, and both are seen sliding off the bonnet and crashing to the ground.

The man is knocked off his feet, falls backwards towards the dashcam and then slides off the bonnet, disappearing out of shot on the right.

The driver then rams a woman on a scooter and apparently two people standing by the side of the road.

As the car eventually comes to a stop, three victims are getting up.

The woman who was knocked off her scooter angrily stomps her foot before jabbing an accusing finger at the driver.

According to local reports, the driver hit six people in a row in the city centre after confusing the pedals and stepping on the accelerator instead of the brake.

Eyewitnesses said two people were seriously injured at the scene.

Four victims remain in hospital while two others were treated for minor injuries and discharged.

The day after the accident, local police confirmed that six people were injured to varying degrees in the accident.

The driver responsible confirmed to a traffic cop on the scene that they had mixed up the pedals.

The motorist was then taken to a nearby police station for questioning and a police investigation is ongoing.

It's not the first time the dangerous mistake has been captured on camera in China.

In November 2018, a driver caused extensive damage to nine vehicles when she accidentally pressed on the accelerator instead of the brake on a busy motorway in the east of the country.

Shocking footage of the incident shows the purple Mercedes Benz slamming through the road barrier twice in a dramatic zig-zag pattern near an underpass.

The driver then ploughed into the opposite lane before ramming into a white car and a concrete wall - damaging a total of nine cars.

The female driver later told authorities that she was feeling drowsy after taking flu medication, resulting in her losing control of the car.

A pet dog was thrown from one of the vehicles and killed in the incident in Hefei, Anhui province.

Fortunately no one was hurt, reported local traffic police.