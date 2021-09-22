CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Dashcam captures the shocking moment driver crashes into bikers and pedestrians after hitting the accelerator instead of the brake in China

By Laurence Dollimore For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

This is the moment a motorist in China knocked down six people after getting the accelerator and brake pedals mixed up.

Dashcam footage shows their vehicle navigating the bustling streets of Mianzhu city, in the central Chinese province of Sichuan, on September 20.

The car suddenly accelerates forwards towards pedestrians crossing the narrow street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DRQTW_0c4QnJAu00
Dashcam footage captured the moment the vehicle was navigating the bustling streets of Mianzhu city, situated in the central Chinese province of Sichuan on September 20 - before it suddenly jolts forward and hits a pedestrian (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nDyYk_0c4QnJAu00
The front of the car then rams the cyclist and a moped rider in quick succession, and both are seen sliding off the bonnet and crashing to the ground.

The man is knocked off his feet, falls backwards towards the dashcam and then slides off the bonnet, disappearing out of shot on the right.

The car then rams a male cyclist and a moped rider in quick succession, and both are seen sliding off the bonnet and crashing to the ground.

The driver then rams a woman on a scooter and apparently two people standing by the side of the road.

As the car eventually comes to a stop, three victims are getting up.

The woman who was knocked off her scooter angrily stomps her foot before jabbing an accusing finger at the driver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CtNzl_0c4QnJAu00
As the car eventually comes to a stop, three victims are seen lifting their heads or getting to their feet in front of the driver’s dash-cam
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CKwPE_0c4QnJAu00
The woman who was knocked off her scooter angrily stomps her foot at the driver

According to local reports, the driver hit six people in a row in the city centre after confusing the pedals and stepping on the accelerator instead of the brake.

Eyewitnesses said two people were seriously injured at the scene.

Four victims remain in hospital while two others were treated for minor injuries and discharged.

The day after the accident, local police confirmed that six people were injured to varying degrees in the accident.

The driver responsible confirmed to a traffic cop on the scene that they had mixed up the pedals.

The motorist was then taken to a nearby police station for questioning and a police investigation is ongoing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12igb2_0c4QnJAu00
Shocking footage of a November 2018 incident in Anhui, China shows a purple Mercedes Benz slamming through a road barrier twice in a dramatic zig-zag pattern near an underpass
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1irGZV_0c4QnJAu00
The female driver later told authorities that she was feeling drowsy after taking flu medication, resulting in her losing control of the car, according to local traffic police

It's not the first time the dangerous mistake has been captured on camera in China.

In November 2018, a driver caused extensive damage to nine vehicles when she accidentally pressed on the accelerator instead of the brake on a busy motorway in the east of the country.

Shocking footage of the incident shows the purple Mercedes Benz slamming through the road barrier twice in a dramatic zig-zag pattern near an underpass.

The driver then ploughed into the opposite lane before ramming into a white car and a concrete wall - damaging a total of nine cars.

The female driver later told authorities that she was feeling drowsy after taking flu medication, resulting in her losing control of the car.

A pet dog was thrown from one of the vehicles and killed in the incident in Hefei, Anhui province.

Fortunately no one was hurt, reported local traffic police.

Comments / 0

Related
ifiberone.com

Moses Lake PD: Driver flees after intentionally hitting pedestrian; caught illegally charging his Tesla

MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake police say a driver intentionally hit a pedestrian after a verbal altercation before fleeing the scene on Sunday. Police responded to East Yonezawa Boulevard at about 1 p.m. Sunday after reports of a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision. The driver, driving a red Tesla, fled the scene before police arrived. Witnesses told police the driver and the male pedestrian had been arguing before the driver intentionally drove into the victim.
MOSES LAKE, WA
WSAV-TV

Pedestrian is killed in Walterboro hit-and-run crash

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in Colleton County are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in South Carolina’s Lowcountry. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the wreck is believed to have happened Tuesday along U.S. 17. WCIV-TV reports that a pedestrian was struck and found dead in the grass of the...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brake#Bikers#Dashcam#Accelerator#Traffic Accident#Chinese#Mercedes Benz
WESH

Person dead after train and pedestrian crash in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — One person has been killed in an early Monday morning crash involving a cargo train in Kissimmee. The Kissimmee Police Department was called to the area of East Magnolia Avenue and Lindsay Way around 2 a.m. One adult subject has been declared deceased on scene. Police say...
BBC

Drink driver's erratic journey captured on his own dashcam

A drink driver has been given a ban and a suspended jail sentence after his erratic driving was captured on his own dashcam. David Leahy, of Falcon Drive, Patchway, near Bristol, knocked down a street sign, mounted kerbs and veered on to the wrong side of the road before hitting a parked car, while driving at more than three times the drink-drive limit.
TRAFFIC
fox7austin.com

Search for driver involved in hit and run with pedestrian

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking for the public's help in identifying the driver involved in a hit and run with a pedestrian. According to DPS, the hit and run happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday, September 19 near the 9200 block of West US 290. That is near Ledgestone Terrace in Travis County. The driver drifted onto the shoulder and struck a pedestrian, causing serious bodily injury.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Country
China
onscene.tv

Semi-Truck With Trailer Crashes After Fatally Hitting Pedestrian | San Diego

09.17.2021 | 12:39 AM | SAN DIEGO – The driver and his passenger of the semi-truck w/ trailer was northbound when suddenly a pedestrian rana cross the freeway. The truck struck the pedestrian, killing that person. The driver lost control and crashed into the center divider. All traffic was stopped and a SIG Alert was issued. The CHP is investigating. The driver and the passenger were checked on by the Paramedics and appeared to be shaken up, but not injured. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
KMBC.com

Search for driver after pedestrian struck and killed in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — Investigators are searching for a driver after someone was struck and killed by a car early Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was struck at Truman Road and Stark Avenue in Jackson County, Missouri around 12:30 a.m. Authorities did not provide information...
MISSOURI STATE
abc27.com

Pedestrian dead after being hit by car in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon man is dead after he was hit by a car on Thursday morning. According to police, a 59-year-old male was walking briskly across East Cumberland Street around 7 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle traveling west. The victim was transported to a local medical facility where he was pronounced dead.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Shock twist in search for missing toddler 'AJ' as family friend reveals crucial CCTV footage of the moment the three-year-old disappeared has been ERASED – and claims the toddler has been abducted 'without a doubt'

Crucial security camera footage has 'gone missing' at the rural property where a toddler vanished without a trace before miraculously being found on Monday morning after three days in the bush, a family friend has claimed. Anthony 'AJ' Elfalak, three, was last seen playing at his family's 256ha rural property...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

244K+
Followers
94K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy