Google buys $2.1 billion office building in NYC, patrons avoid companies that lack sustainability and DE&I policies, and DOJ sues American Airlines and JetBlue

By Justin Joffe
prdaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcDonald’s is starting to make the toys that come with its Happy Meals more sustainable by building them with renewable, recycled or certified bio-based and plant-based materials. The fast-food giant has set a goal to accomplish this by 2025. “Making our toys out of renewable, recycled, or certified materials will result...

Android Headlines

Google To Buy New Office Building In Manhattan, NY For $2.1 Billion

Google is buying a new office building in Manhattan, New York. The company has announced that it will purchase the St. John’s Terminal in Manhattan for $2.1 billion. The internet giant expects to complete the transaction for the purchase in the first quarter of 2022. It currently leases the site, which is located at 550 Washington Street. The building is expected to open by mid-2023, Alphabet and Google CFO (Chief Financial Officer) Ruth Porat said in a blog post earlier this week.
MANHATTAN, NY
American Airlines and JetBlue sued by DOJ over their airline alliance

(CNN Business) — The Department of Justice has sued two major airlines on Tuesday, alleging the companies created an alliance that raised prices and reduced choice for air passengers traveling to and from major cities in the United States' Northeast region. JetBlue (JBLU) and American Airlines (AAL) last year created...
Amazon says workers and applicants fired or barred during marijuana screening are now eligible for employment

Amazon said it has "reinstated the employment eligibility" for former workers or applicants who were fired or deferred during marijuana screenings. Amazon ended pre-employment marijuana screenings for most job applicants in June. The company is also lobbying the federal government to legalize marijuana. Amazon is further relaxing its screening policies...
Amazon has handed $100,000 cash prizes or cars worth as much as $40,000 to 8 employees who proved they were vaccinated against COVID-19

Amazon said it's handed cars or $100,000 cash prizes to a handful of frontline workers who entered a company lottery restricted to fully-vaccinated employees. In recent posts on Amazon Vest Life, an official Instagram account for Amazon associates, the retailer said it had awarded eight prizes as part of its "Max-Your-Vax" sweepstake.
US sues to stop deal between American Airlines and JetBlue

The Justice Department is suing to stop American Airlines and JetBlue from coordinating their flights in the Northeast. Government antitrust lawyers said Tuesday that the deal between the two airlines will reduce competition and lead to higher fares. The airlines say there is no evidence of that, and they vow to fight the government lawsuit.
Current Global launches 21-day industry accessibility challenge

PR agencies are no strangers to purpose-driven campaigns, but how often do they turn their focus on their own work?. One agency has made accessibility a key part of its message, both to clients and the PR industry. Current Global offered key insights on accessibility and inclusive design for online content in a report earlier this year. Now the agency is returning to the topic with a 21-day challenge that offers one action item a day to highlight how PR pros can make their work more inclusive and accessible.
Google expands NYC campus with $2.1 billion building

News of the city's death seems to be greatly exaggerated as Big Tech is acting on plans to cut down on remote work and open up their urban bases in Silicon Valley and elsewhere. Google, for one, is doubling down on its presence in New York City, splashing out $2.1 billion for an office building near the SoHo neighborhood.
