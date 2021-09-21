CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021-22 NBA Season Preview: Atlantic Division

By Nekias Duncan, 21h
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the NBA's regular season set to tip-off on Oct.19, let’s take a look at where each team in the Atlantic Division stands. We'll break down what’s to like and dislike, a lineup to watch and a reasonable range for each team to finish in the standings. WHAT TO LIKE:...

Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ben Simmons wanted Doc Rivers to apologize

The tension between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers appeared to reach a point of no return immediately after the team was eliminated from the playoffs. Doc Rivers contributed to that, and it sounds like Simmons may have expected the coach to face internal consequences. After the Sixers lost Game...
NBA
Yardbarker

Report: 76ers only willing to trade Ben Simmons for specific players

If the Philadelphia 76ers are determined to trade Ben Simmons this offseason, they are doing a fairly good job of hiding it. Simmons has made it clear that he wants out of Philly, but the 76ers are holding firm with their high asking price for the former first-overall pick. Not only that, but Tom Moore of The Intelligencer reports that they would want one of roughly a handful of players they like in a potential trade involving Simmons. If they can’t get any of those players, they are fine with Simmons remaining on their roster.
NBA
AllPacers

This Former NBA Player Hasn't Been In The NBA For 4 Seasons, But Will Be Paid More Money By The Pacers Next Season Than The New York Knicks Will Pay Immanuel Quickley

The Indiana Pacers have not had Monta Ellis play for them since the 2016-17 NBA season. Ellis played two seasons in Indiana and was a solid player for them, but they have been paying him not to play for them for the last four years, and next season will be the last year that they have to pay him.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

VIDEO: Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire gives the business to Ben Simmons

It’s hard to be Ben Simmons right now. He’s found himself in the headlines once again after publicly stating that he wants out of the Philadelphia 76ers. While he has every right to voice his displeasure, exiting the team on the heels of an atrocious performance in the NBA Playoffs won’t make fans very happy. […] The post VIDEO: Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire gives the business to Ben Simmons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons Wants Trade To The Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Or Golden State Warriors

Rumors around the future of Ben Simmons are heating up at the moment. In the last few days, multiple reports have emerged that Simmons is going to be traded by the 76ers. Simmons has been on the trading block for quite some time. Despite a strong regular season for Simmons, another poor showing in the postseason has sealed his fate, and he will most likely be leaving the 76ers.
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Guard Dennis Schroder Explains What Really Happened With That Contract Extension From Lakers

BOSTON (CBS) — Dennis Schroder reportedly turned down an $84 million extension from the Los Angeles Lakers last season, a decision that cost him a ton of money this summer. Instead of having a nice fat contract with Los Angeles, the point guard ended up settling for a one-year, $5.9 million deal with the Celtics this offseason. Schroder doesn’t seem too upset over that lost income. As he took the podium for Celtics media day on Monday, he said that money isn’t everything, and it didn’t sound like he was every really comfortable during his one year in Los Angeles. He also...
NBA
All 76ers

Ben Simmons Shows Off his Shooting in New Workout Video

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to training camp in a few weeks. In the meantime, members of the Sixers are preparing for the upcoming season by doing their own thing and working with personal trainers somewhere other than Camden. Sixers guard Ben Simmons packed up and left for...
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Predicting team’s record for the 2021/22 NBA season

It may not seem like it, but the Boston Celtics will be back in action sooner than expected. Preseason action starts on October 4th, with the start of the regular season set to take place on October 20th against the New York Knicks. Barring any COVID related disruptions, the NBA will be set to kick off their first 82 game season since the 2018/19 season, which is crazy to think about.
NBA
basketballnews.com

Matisse Thybulle feels Ben Simmons was 'thrown under the bus' by 76ers

Entering the 2021-22 NBA season, all eyes are on Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers. A break-up has seemed inevitable for quite some time, especially once Simmons struggled mightily in last year’s playoffs and the Sixers were surprisingly eliminated by the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. During the...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Blockbuster NBA Trade Ideas 1 Month Before 2021-22 Season

Although we're in the hibernation period of the NBA offseason, this doesn't mean we can't see a few fireworks before 2021-22 officially kicks off. There's the whole Ben Simmons situation that needs to resolve itself, the Portland Trail Blazers should constantly be looking for ways to keep Damian Lillard happy and the guard-heavy Sacramento Kings could use some better roster balance.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 76ers Are 'Expecting' Ben Simmons To Play In 2021-22 Season

With the new NBA season approaching, the situation in Philadelphia continues to grow increasingly unstable. Ben Simmons, who had a damaging showing in the 2021 playoffs, has given up on trying to make things work on Philly and has informed the franchise he wants out as soon as possible and that he's willing to forgo the entire upcoming season if necessary.
NBA
CBS Sports

Ten players with the most to prove during the 2021-22 NBA season

Every NBA season serves as an opportunity for each player in the league to prove themselves, and the 2021-22 season is no different. But while the opportunity is there for all, some players have more to prove than others. Some have to show that they're still the same player they were prior to an injury issue while others have to prove that they're worth the financial investment that their team made in them. The good news for fans is that players often tend to step their game up a level when they feel like they have something to prove, which leads to elevated play. Hopefully, that will be the case this season. With that said, here's a look at the ten players with the most to prove during the '21-22 campaign.
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The new Miami Heat: The Maestro and The Maniac? (Lowry, Butler have their thoughts)

It’s probably not the marketing campaign of choice, but the 2021-22 Miami Heat season well could come down to the maestro and the maniac. At least when it comes to how friends, and now teammates, Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry view each other. “I think Kyle is damn near a genius when it comes to knowing how to get people the ball,” Butler said of the Heat’s prime offseason addition, at the team’s ...
NBA
basketballnews.com

NBA fines Warriors owner Joe Lacob for comments made about Ben Simmons

Warriors owner Joe Lacob has been fined $50,000 for violating anti-tampering rule regarding comments on 76ers’ Ben Simmons. Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter) ANALYSIS: These are the comments Lacob made when asked about the Warriors potentially trying to trade for Ben Simmons:. “In some ways, it doesn’t really...
NBA

