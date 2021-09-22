Joint Venture Acquires Pacific Gas & Electric Campus in Downtown San Francisco, Plans $2.5B Redevelopment
SAN FRANCISCO — A joint venture between Hines and the National Pension Service of Korea (NPS) has acquired the historic Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PG&E) campus in the South Financial District of downtown San Francisco. The purchase price was $800 million, according to The Wall Street Journal. The buyers plan to completely reimagine the campus with a $2.5 billion redevelopment project.rebusinessonline.com
