San Francisco, CA

Joint Venture Acquires Pacific Gas & Electric Campus in Downtown San Francisco, Plans $2.5B Redevelopment

By Kristin Hiller
rebusinessonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO — A joint venture between Hines and the National Pension Service of Korea (NPS) has acquired the historic Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PG&E) campus in the South Financial District of downtown San Francisco. The purchase price was $800 million, according to The Wall Street Journal. The buyers plan to completely reimagine the campus with a $2.5 billion redevelopment project.

