The Complete 10 Commandments of Living Here in Bossier City

By Gary McCoy
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I've got to start this with a complete disclosure. I was not born or raised in Bossier. I'm a North Shreveport/Blanchard guy, but after twenty years in the Bossier/Haughton area, I feel I've at least earned some kind of honorary distinction. Sure, Bossier gets a bad rap for a number...

Tragic Ending to Story of Missing Toddler in Baton Rouge

The body of a 2-year-old little girl from Baton Rouge has been found in Mississippi. Her stepfather has been arrested and will likely face charges in connection to her death. 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen was last seen on Friday afternoon when she was in her families apartment while her stepfather says he had been taking a nap. When other children returned home from school, the little girl was gone.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Six Items to Stock Up on For a Louisiana Winter

As we are entering our second winter of the coronavirus pandemic, it's time to start thinking ahead to the holidays, and being inside more. If you are a last minute type of person, that might not work for you, but during a pandemic, it's critical. With cooler temperatures comes challenges in the south, and for those of us in Louisiana, it's pretty rare to experience really frigid weather. But it happens. And let's don't forget that we had a late season hurricane last year to really screw things up.
LOUISIANA STATE
Should Shreveport Run a Guaranteed Income Program?

The Shreveport City Council could vote Tuesday on the plan to be a part of the Guaranteed Income Program that is being piloted in several cities across the nation. The Mayors for a Guaranteed Income are spearheading this program in several cities across the nation. The Mayors group says:. We...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Bossier City, LA
Louisiana Lining Up for Tonight’s Half a Billion Dollar Powerball

You did read that headline correctly. The multi-state lottery game, Powerball, has a top prize that is estimated at $545 million dollars for its next drawing. What might come as a surprise to many of you is that you can play Powerball again tonight. If you had not heard the Powerball game recently added a Monday night drawing to its schedule of giveaways and since tonight is Monday, we're going to have a drawing.
LOUISIANA STATE
Bossier Parish Leads Region in Student Covid Cases

Louisiana now has more than 18,000 students testing positive for COVID-19 and close to 2200 school staffers have tested positive. In Region 7 in northwest Louisiana, Bossier Parish is reporting the highest number of students testing positive with 78 new student cases over the past week. This brings the total number of student cases in Bossier Parish to 714. 1 to 4 new cases among staffers have been reported bringing the total to 77 since the beginning of the school year. DeSoto Parish reports 15 new student cases bringing the total to 383 and a total of 25 staff cases since the school year started. Caddo Parish is reporting 103 new student cases over the past week which brings the student total to 225. The staff total is up to 28.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
Leaving Louisiana? Here are the Top 5 States for Ex-Residents

Louisiana has a lot going on for it. That being said - the food, natural beauty, awesome people, and more just aren't enough to keep a large chunk of our citizens from pulling up roots and heading out for greener pastures elsewhere. The government's latest numbers show that Louisiana lost more than 98,000 people to other states.
LOUISIANA STATE
Frantic Search for Missing Toddler in South Louisiana

The FBI is now involved in the investigation into the search for a missing toddler in the Baton Rouge area. State Police have issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Baton Rouge Police Department for a 2-year-old child that was reported missing from her home.
LOUISIANA STATE
Who is Hoarding all of Shreveport-Bossier’s Lunchables?

Lunchables are nowhere to be found in Shreveport-Bossier, and I am demanding answers. As a father of two young daughters, I know the importance of always keeping Lunchables within reach. These things have gotten me out of a pinch or two (or 2,000) in my life. Pizza delivery running late? Grab a Lunchable. Kids getting cranky before dinner? Grab a Lunchable. Heading to the pool? Grab a Lunchable.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Politics
Is Being a Teacher a Good Thing in Louisiana?

I read the other day that being a teacher was the 5th overall childhood dream job for kids. So you've gone to school, got your degree, and decorated your classroom... Should that classroom be in Louisiana or elsewhere for the sake of your career?. According to Wallethub.com, the best place...
LOUISIANA STATE
Caddo Cabin Goes Viral on TikTok and Now We Want to Stay There

I spend way too much time scrolling on TikTok and ever so often I will stumble upon something really cool that will make me want to go visit a place I have never been to. @firstcastcabinCaddo Lake Airbnb #texas #history #travel #airbnb #nationalwildliferefuge #foryou #photography #caddolakestatepark #relax #caddolake #vacation♬ The Mighty Rio Grande - will.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Cooper Road Shooting Leaves One Injured

Violence continues in Shreveport on Thursday (9/23/21) when one man is injured in a shooting. At 5:41pm Shreveport Police Department responded to a call for a shooting in the 2900 block of Peach St located in the Cooper Road neighborhood of Shreveport. Upon arrival SPD located a male suffering from...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Bids Are Under Review for New Library in Bossier

Bids have been received and are currently under review for a new 39,000-plus square foot central library complex in Bossier, planned for construction at the corner of Beckett St. and City Hall Dr. Four companies submitted bids on the project. Three of the four bids reportedly came in under the...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
See Shreveport-Bossier’s Top 10 Restaurants for Diet Cheat Days

Dieting? It really sucks, doesn't it? Especially when you live in Shreveport-Bossier, LA and you're constantly surrounded by the best food in the world!. However, if there's anything we learned during this insane pandemic, it's that eating healthy and staying fit is the best way to avoid getting sick. They say summer bodies are made in the winter but everyone needs a cheat day, especially if you've been dieting for a while! I've always heard that if you're really craving something, you should feed the urge, just in moderation. I've also read that an occasional cheat day can help rev up your metabolism. It's a mental game for a lot of us. So, maybe just stick to the pint of Blue Bell instead of the whole half gallon?
SHREVEPORT, LA
