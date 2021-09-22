Guilty Looking Dog is Only Guilty of Wanting a Home

Dieting? It really sucks, doesn't it? Especially when you live in Shreveport-Bossier, LA and you're constantly surrounded by the best food in the world!. However, if there's anything we learned during this insane pandemic, it's that eating healthy and staying fit is the best way to avoid getting sick. They say summer bodies are made in the winter but everyone needs a cheat day, especially if you've been dieting for a while! I've always heard that if you're really craving something, you should feed the urge, just in moderation. I've also read that an occasional cheat day can help rev up your metabolism. It's a mental game for a lot of us. So, maybe just stick to the pint of Blue Bell instead of the whole half gallon?

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO