Blondes, pay attention: Sugar blonde hair is the summer-to-fall transitional color you need right now. Although it's not the holiday season yet, it will be in the blink of an eye, so visions of sugar blonde are dancing through our heads. While we wait for The Princess Switch 3, starring three Vanessa Hudgenses, to drop on Netflix in our cozy knits, sugar blonde hair is the perfect way to cool down your blonde for the fall and winter months—without getting rid of the blonde you worked so hard to maintain all summer.

HAIR CARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO