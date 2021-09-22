U.S. natgas futures hold at two-week low despite soaring global prices

(Adds closing prices) Sept 24 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed over 3% to a one-week high on Friday as some parts of the country start to crank up their heaters with the coming of cooler weather and as near record global gas prices keep demand strong for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports. On their second to last day as the front-month, gas futures for October delivery rose 16.4 cents, or 3.3%, to settle at $5.140 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since Sept. 16. November futures, which will soon be the front-month, were up 16 cents to $5.20 per mmBtu. For the week, the front-month rose less than 1%, putting the contract up for a fifth week in a row. During that time the front-month gained about 30% on record global gas prices and the slow return of production after Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana in late August. Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to an average of 90.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September from 92.0 bcfd in August, due mostly to Hurricane Ida-related losses along the Gulf Coast. That compares with a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019. With the coming of cooler weather, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would fall from 86.2 bcfd this week to 82.7 bcfd next week as air conditioning use declines before climbing to 84.4 bcfd in two weeks as heating use rises. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv expected on Thursday. With gas prices near record highs of around $24 per mmBtu in Europe and $27 in Asia versus just about $5 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world would keep purchasing all the LNG the United States could produce. Despite reductions at several plants this month, the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slipped modestly to an average of 10.4 bcfd so far in September from 10.5 bcfd in August, data provider Refinitiv said. That small LNG feedgas decline came despite a three-week maintenance outage at Berkshire Hathaway Energy's Cove Point facility in Maryland, a brief shutdown at Freeport LNG's plant in Texas during Tropical Storm Nicholas and a brief reduction this week at Cameron LNG's plant in Louisiana. One of the biggest reasons prices in Europe have soared in recent weeks has been growing concern that there was too little gas in storage going into the winter heating season when demand for the fuel peaks. Prices in the United States have remained much lower in part because the market expects the country to have enough gas in inventory for the winter. Stockpiles were about 7% below normal for this time of year in the United States versus over 20% below normal in some European countries. But gas prices in some parts of the United States were still expected to soar this winter. Analysts expect much higher prices in New England due to pipeline constraints and a reliance on what is now expensive LNG and in California where a severe drought, wildfires and lack of battery backup for intermittent renewable power sources has boosted the use of gas-fired power plants. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Sep 24 Sep 17 Sep 24 average (Forecast) (Actual) Sep 24 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 82 76 74 72 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,164 3,082 3,745 3,383 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -6.5% -6.9% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2020 (2016-2020) Henry Hub 5.10 4.82 2.28 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 23.93 23.82 3.94 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 26.80 26.98 4.63 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 29 30 56 52 70 U.S. GFS CDDs 93 90 75 94 78 U.S. GFS TDDs 122 120 131 146 148 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 90.9 91.8 91.3 87.2 82.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.2 7.2 7.2 6.1 7.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 98.1 99.0 98.5 93.3 90.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.5 2.4 2.4 2.0 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.7 5.8 5.9 5.8 5.0 U.S. LNG Exports 10.2 9.9 10.5 5.6 3.1 U.S. Commercial 4.7 4.9 5.0 5.1 4.8 U.S. Residential 3.8 4.1 4.2 4.5 3.8 U.S. Power Plant 33.5 31.5 27.5 30.8 32.8 U.S. Industrial 20.9 21.0 20.9 21.6 21.1 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.8 1.7 1.8 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 69.4 68.0 63.9 68.4 68.9 Total U.S. Demand 87.8 86.2 82.7 81.8 79.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.94 4.92 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.28 4.23 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.71 6.72 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.13 3.95 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.65 4.60 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.44 4.34 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 6.23 6.40 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.68 4.62 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 68.75 66.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 29.25 31.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 42.00 39.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 63.37 63.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 60.50 62.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 60.50 61.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Mark Porter)

