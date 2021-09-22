CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

U.S. natgas futures hold at two-week low despite soaring global prices

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held near a two-week low on Wednesday as forecasts for lower demand next week than previously expected offset continued strong interest in U.S. liquefied natural gas exports from soaring global gas prices. Front-month gas futures remained unchanged at $4.807 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:53 a.m. EDT (1353 GMT). On Tuesday, the contract closed at its lowest since Sept. 7. Since hitting a seven-year high last week, the front-month has shed about 12% on growing expectations the United States will have enough gas in storage for the upcoming winter heating season. U.S. gas stockpiles were about 7.1% below their five-year normal for this time of year. Analysts said the storage situation was much worse in Europe where prices have soared to record highs primarily because stockpiles in some countries were 20% or more below normal for this time of year. With gas prices at or near record highs of around $25 per mmBtu in Europe and near $28 in Asia, versus just about $5 in the United States, traders noted that buyers around the world were purchasing all the super-chilled gas the United States could produce. Despite reductions at several plants this month, data provider Refinitiv said the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants was only down to an average of 10.4 billion cubic feet per day so far in September from 10.5 bcfd in August. That small decline was despite a three-week maintenance outage at Berkshire Hathaway Energy's Cove Point in Maryland, a brief shutdown at Freeport LNG's plant in Texas during Tropical Storm Nicholas and a reduction at Cameron LNG's plant in Louisiana. No matter how high global prices rise, however, the United States only has the capacity to turn about 10.5 bcfd of gas into LNG. Global markets will have to wait until later this year to get more from the United States when the sixth liquefaction train at Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass and Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass plant in Louisiana are expected to start producing LNG in test mode. Refinitiv said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to an average of 90.7 bcfd so far in September from 92.0 bcfd in August, due mostly to Ida-related losses along the Gulf Coast. That compares with a monthly record high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019. About 0.6 bcfd, or 25%, of gas production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico remained shut-in since Ida hit Louisiana on Aug. 29, government data showed on Tuesday. With milder weather coming, Refinitiv projected that average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would fall from 86.2 bcfd this week to 83.1 bcfd next week as air conditioning use declines. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Sep 17 Sep 10 Sep 17 average (Forecast) (Actual) Sep 17 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 68 83 74 70 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,074 3,006 3,671 3,311 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -7.2% -7.1% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2020 (2016-2020) Henry Hub 4.83 4.96 2.28 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 24.66 25.49 3.94 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 27.53 27.19 4.63 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 29 32 56 52 64 U.S. GFS CDDs 91 87 75 94 83 U.S. GFS TDDs 120 119 131 146 147 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 90.9 91.8 92.1 87.2 82.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.2 7.2 7.2 6.1 7.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 98.1 99.1 99.3 93.3 90.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.0 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.7 5.8 5.9 5.8 5.0 U.S. LNG Exports 10.2 10.0 10.2 5.6 3.1 U.S. Commercial 4.7 4.9 5.0 5.1 4.8 U.S. Residential 3.8 4.1 4.2 4.5 3.8 U.S. Power Plant 33.5 31.5 28.0 30.8 32.8 U.S. Industrial 20.9 21.0 20.9 21.6 21.1 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.8 1.7 1.8 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 69.4 67.9 64.5 68.4 68.9 Total U.S. Demand 87.8 86.2 83.1 81.8 79.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.96 5.25 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 3.87 4.30 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.92 7.20 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 3.65 4.26 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.63 4.96 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.25 4.49 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 7.52 8.82 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.63 4.66 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 62.00 53.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 33.75 41.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 44.50 46.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 57.00 82.25 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 66.75 68.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 74.00 72.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Mark Porter)

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

Europe NatGas Prices Continue to Hit All Time Highs

Rigzone's regular energy prognosticators focus on rising natural gas and electricity prices, oil and gas related U.S. tax policy, gasoline consumption and more. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author) In...
TRAFFIC
actionforex.com

Energy Prices Soar, Bitcoin Holds Ground Amid Chinese Crackdown

Most bad news come from China these days. The Evergrande debt crisis, the Chinese energy crackdown on missed targets and the ban on cryptocurrencies have been shaking the markets, along with Federal Reserve’s (Fed) more hawkish policy stance last week, and not only on its QE taper front but also regarding the interest rates.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
State
Maryland State
talkbusiness.net

Crude oil producers post increase in natural gas revenue

U.S. oil producers reported revenue from natural gas comprised a larger share of total revenue as crude oil prices exceed pre-pandemic levels, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). Some U.S. oil producers are receiving more natural gas revenue as a result of higher natural gas prices and increased...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle at a nearly 3-year high; natural-gas futures up 11%

Oil futures climbed Monday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in almost three years. Natural-gas futures, meanwhile, rallied back to their highest level since February 2014. "Both oil and natural gas are expected to continue higher in the months ahead as fundamentals decidedly favor the bulls right now, while momentum and technicals both point to higher prices in the near to medium term," said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research. U.S. crude inventories have fallen sharply in recent weeks due to the lingering impact of Hurricane Ida on energy operations in the Gulf Coast region. For natural gas,...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Weather#Natural Gas Storage#Gas Prices
Fortune

Global stocks, futures dip with equities at risk of closing the week in the red

This is the web version of Bull Sheet, a no-nonsense daily newsletter on what’s happening in the markets. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Well, it's not all that happy. There are more sellers than buyers today, putting this mini rally in jeopardy. We closed out on Thursday with equities higher for the week, but U.S. futures point to a weak open today, and that could extend the month-long losing streak we're on.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Reuters

UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures rise on cooler weather, rising heating demand

(Adds closing prices) Sept 24 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed over 3% to a one-week high on Friday as some parts of the country start to crank up their heaters with the coming of cooler weather and as near record global gas prices keep demand strong for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports. On their second to last day as the front-month, gas futures for October delivery rose 16.4 cents, or 3.3%, to settle at $5.140 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since Sept. 16. November futures, which will soon be the front-month, were up 16 cents to $5.20 per mmBtu. For the week, the front-month rose less than 1%, putting the contract up for a fifth week in a row. During that time the front-month gained about 30% on record global gas prices and the slow return of production after Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana in late August. Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to an average of 90.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September from 92.0 bcfd in August, due mostly to Hurricane Ida-related losses along the Gulf Coast. That compares with a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019. With the coming of cooler weather, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would fall from 86.2 bcfd this week to 82.7 bcfd next week as air conditioning use declines before climbing to 84.4 bcfd in two weeks as heating use rises. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv expected on Thursday. With gas prices near record highs of around $24 per mmBtu in Europe and $27 in Asia versus just about $5 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world would keep purchasing all the LNG the United States could produce. Despite reductions at several plants this month, the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slipped modestly to an average of 10.4 bcfd so far in September from 10.5 bcfd in August, data provider Refinitiv said. That small LNG feedgas decline came despite a three-week maintenance outage at Berkshire Hathaway Energy's Cove Point facility in Maryland, a brief shutdown at Freeport LNG's plant in Texas during Tropical Storm Nicholas and a brief reduction this week at Cameron LNG's plant in Louisiana. One of the biggest reasons prices in Europe have soared in recent weeks has been growing concern that there was too little gas in storage going into the winter heating season when demand for the fuel peaks. Prices in the United States have remained much lower in part because the market expects the country to have enough gas in inventory for the winter. Stockpiles were about 7% below normal for this time of year in the United States versus over 20% below normal in some European countries. But gas prices in some parts of the United States were still expected to soar this winter. Analysts expect much higher prices in New England due to pipeline constraints and a reliance on what is now expensive LNG and in California where a severe drought, wildfires and lack of battery backup for intermittent renewable power sources has boosted the use of gas-fired power plants. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Sep 24 Sep 17 Sep 24 average (Forecast) (Actual) Sep 24 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 82 76 74 72 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,164 3,082 3,745 3,383 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -6.5% -6.9% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2020 (2016-2020) Henry Hub 5.10 4.82 2.28 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 23.93 23.82 3.94 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 26.80 26.98 4.63 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 29 30 56 52 70 U.S. GFS CDDs 93 90 75 94 78 U.S. GFS TDDs 122 120 131 146 148 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 90.9 91.8 91.3 87.2 82.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.2 7.2 7.2 6.1 7.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 98.1 99.0 98.5 93.3 90.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.5 2.4 2.4 2.0 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.7 5.8 5.9 5.8 5.0 U.S. LNG Exports 10.2 9.9 10.5 5.6 3.1 U.S. Commercial 4.7 4.9 5.0 5.1 4.8 U.S. Residential 3.8 4.1 4.2 4.5 3.8 U.S. Power Plant 33.5 31.5 27.5 30.8 32.8 U.S. Industrial 20.9 21.0 20.9 21.6 21.1 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.8 1.7 1.8 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 69.4 68.0 63.9 68.4 68.9 Total U.S. Demand 87.8 86.2 82.7 81.8 79.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.94 4.92 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.28 4.23 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.71 6.72 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.13 3.95 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.65 4.60 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.44 4.34 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 6.23 6.40 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.68 4.62 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 68.75 66.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 29.25 31.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 42.00 39.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 63.37 63.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 60.50 62.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 60.50 61.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Mark Porter)
TRAFFIC
Richmond.com

Gas utility customers in Richmond to pay more as prices soar globally

The average Richmond Gas Works customer will see their monthly bill go up $13, beginning in October. The public utility company, which provides service to about 120,000 residential and business customers in Richmond and the counties of Henrico and Chesterfield, announced Friday that the typical bill for customers who use 70 cubic feet of gas each month will increase by about 15%.
RICHMOND, VA
freightwaves.com

Container ships now piling up at anchorages off China’s ports

There are over 60 container ships full of import cargo stuck offshore of Los Angeles and Long Beach, but there are more than double that — 154 as of Friday — waiting to load export cargo off Shanghai and Ningbo in China, according to eeSea, a company that analyzes carrier schedules.
INDUSTRY
IBTimes

Bank Of England Holds Stimulus Despite Soaring Inflation

The Bank of England on Thursday left its record-low interest rate and vast stimulus unchanged, despite warning that inflation would rise more than expected this year on soaring energy costs. The BoE opted against following the US Federal Reserve, which on Wednesday indicated it would soon start tapering its own...
BUSINESS
Big Country News

Idaho Gas Prices Down Two Cents This Week as Prices Surge Elsewhere

BOISE - Idaho gas prices defied the national trend this week, dropping two cents while the U.S. average went up by two cents. As of Monday, September 20, Idaho’s average price for regular is $3.77, which is four cents less than a month ago and $1.32 more than a year ago. Meanwhile, the U.S. average is $3.20, which is three cents more than a month ago and $1.02 more than a year ago.
IDAHO STATE
Reuters

UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas falls to two-week low on declining demand forecasts

(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments) Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell to a two-week low on Tuesday on forecasts for milder weather over the next week that will reduce air conditioning demand. Traders noted U.S. prices fell even though gas in Europe and Asia hit record highs over $25 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) versus just about $5 for the U.S. fuel. Buyers around the world kept on purchasing all the liquefied natural gas (LNG) the United States can produce. Global prices are high due to Asia's insatiable demand for gas and Europe's scramble to refill stockpiles ahead of winter heating season. The United States is already producing as much LNG as it can, and the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slipped to an average of 10.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September from 10.5 bcfd in August, according to data provider Refinitiv. That compares with a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April. Traders said U.S. LNG exports were reduced this month by a brief shutdown at Freeport LNG's plant in Texas during Tropical Storm Nicholas and start of maintenance at Berkshire Hathaway Energy's Cove Point in Maryland on Monday. Front-month gas futures fell 18.0 cents, or 3.6%, to settle at $4.805 per mmBtu, their lowest close since Sept. 7. Since hitting a seven-year high last week, the front-month has dropped about 12% over the past four days on growing expectations the United States will have enough gas in storage for its winter heating season. That is the longest losing streak for the front-month since May. U.S. gas stockpiles were about 7.1% below their five-year normal for this time of year. Refinitiv said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to an average of 90.6 bcfd so far in September from 92.0 bcfd in August, due mostly to Ida-related losses along the Gulf Coast. That compares with a monthly record high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019. About 0.6 bcfd, or 27%, of gas production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico remained shut-in since Ida hit Louisiana on Aug. 29, government data showed on Friday. With milder weather due, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would fall from 86.3 bcfd this week to 83.5 bcfd next week as air conditioning use declines. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Sep 17 Sep 10 Sep 17 average (Forecast) (Actual) Sep 17 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 68 83 74 70 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,074 3,006 3,671 3,311 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -7.2% -7.1% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2020 (2016-2020) Henry Hub 4.96 5.12 2.28 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 25.49 25.18 3.94 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 27.19 25.00 4.63 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 32 35 56 52 61 U.S. GFS CDDs 87 87 75 94 86 U.S. GFS TDDs 119 122 131 146 147 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 90.9 92.0 92.3 87.2 82.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.2 7.2 7.3 6.1 7.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 98.1 99.2 99.6 93.3 90.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.5 2.6 2.6 2.0 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.7 5.7 5.9 5.8 5.0 U.S. LNG Exports 10.2 9.8 9.9 5.6 3.1 U.S. Commercial 4.7 4.9 5.0 5.1 4.8 U.S. Residential 3.8 4.1 4.2 4.5 3.8 U.S. Power Plant 33.5 31.7 28.4 30.8 32.8 U.S. Industrial 20.9 21.0 21.0 21.6 21.1 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.5 4.6 4.5 4.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.8 1.7 1.8 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 69.4 68.1 65.0 68.4 68.9 Total U.S. Demand 87.8 86.3 83.5 81.8 79.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 5.25 5.32 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.30 4.90 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 7.20 7.14 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.26 4.76 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.96 5.02 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.49 5.00 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 8.82 7.19 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.66 4.73 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 53.50 66.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 41.25 49.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 46.00 60.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 82.25 64.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 68.25 64.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 72.25 69.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and David Gregorio)
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil futures end higher ahead of weekly data on U.S. petroleum supplies

Oil futures finished higher on Tuesday, ahead of Wednesday's data on U.S. petroleum supplies from the Energy Information Administration that are expected to reveal a seventh straight weekly decline in domestic crude inventories. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts expect the EIA to report a decline of 3.8 million barrels in crude supplies for the week ended Sept. 17. On its expiration day, West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery rose 27 cents, or 0.4%, to finish at $70.56 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. November WTI oil , which is now the front-month contract, added 35 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $70.49.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

189K+
Followers
213K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy