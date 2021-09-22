U.S. natgas futures hold at two-week low despite soaring global prices
Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held near a two-week low on Wednesday as forecasts for lower demand next week than previously expected offset continued strong interest in U.S. liquefied natural gas exports from soaring global gas prices. Front-month gas futures remained unchanged at $4.807 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:53 a.m. EDT (1353 GMT). On Tuesday, the contract closed at its lowest since Sept. 7. Since hitting a seven-year high last week, the front-month has shed about 12% on growing expectations the United States will have enough gas in storage for the upcoming winter heating season. U.S. gas stockpiles were about 7.1% below their five-year normal for this time of year. Analysts said the storage situation was much worse in Europe where prices have soared to record highs primarily because stockpiles in some countries were 20% or more below normal for this time of year. With gas prices at or near record highs of around $25 per mmBtu in Europe and near $28 in Asia, versus just about $5 in the United States, traders noted that buyers around the world were purchasing all the super-chilled gas the United States could produce. Despite reductions at several plants this month, data provider Refinitiv said the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants was only down to an average of 10.4 billion cubic feet per day so far in September from 10.5 bcfd in August. That small decline was despite a three-week maintenance outage at Berkshire Hathaway Energy's Cove Point in Maryland, a brief shutdown at Freeport LNG's plant in Texas during Tropical Storm Nicholas and a reduction at Cameron LNG's plant in Louisiana. No matter how high global prices rise, however, the United States only has the capacity to turn about 10.5 bcfd of gas into LNG. Global markets will have to wait until later this year to get more from the United States when the sixth liquefaction train at Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass and Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass plant in Louisiana are expected to start producing LNG in test mode. Refinitiv said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to an average of 90.7 bcfd so far in September from 92.0 bcfd in August, due mostly to Ida-related losses along the Gulf Coast. That compares with a monthly record high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019. About 0.6 bcfd, or 25%, of gas production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico remained shut-in since Ida hit Louisiana on Aug. 29, government data showed on Tuesday. With milder weather coming, Refinitiv projected that average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would fall from 86.2 bcfd this week to 83.1 bcfd next week as air conditioning use declines. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Sep 17 Sep 10 Sep 17 average (Forecast) (Actual) Sep 17 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 68 83 74 70 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,074 3,006 3,671 3,311 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -7.2% -7.1% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2020 (2016-2020) Henry Hub 4.83 4.96 2.28 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 24.66 25.49 3.94 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 27.53 27.19 4.63 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 29 32 56 52 64 U.S. GFS CDDs 91 87 75 94 83 U.S. GFS TDDs 120 119 131 146 147 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 90.9 91.8 92.1 87.2 82.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.2 7.2 7.2 6.1 7.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 98.1 99.1 99.3 93.3 90.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.0 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.7 5.8 5.9 5.8 5.0 U.S. LNG Exports 10.2 10.0 10.2 5.6 3.1 U.S. Commercial 4.7 4.9 5.0 5.1 4.8 U.S. Residential 3.8 4.1 4.2 4.5 3.8 U.S. Power Plant 33.5 31.5 28.0 30.8 32.8 U.S. Industrial 20.9 21.0 20.9 21.6 21.1 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.8 1.7 1.8 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 69.4 67.9 64.5 68.4 68.9 Total U.S. Demand 87.8 86.2 83.1 81.8 79.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.96 5.25 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 3.87 4.30 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.92 7.20 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 3.65 4.26 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.63 4.96 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.25 4.49 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 7.52 8.82 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.63 4.66 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 62.00 53.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 33.75 41.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 44.50 46.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 57.00 82.25 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 66.75 68.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 74.00 72.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Mark Porter)
