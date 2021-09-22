CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

‘Married at First Sight’ Sneak Peek: Rachel Tells Jose She’s Done After He Locks Her Out

By Emily Longeretta
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago

The beginning of the end? Maybe so. During the Wednesday, September 22, episode of Married at First Sight, Rachel Gordillo and José San Miguel J.r get into their most heated argument yet — and it doesn’t end well.

In Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek, José, 35, casually asks his wife, 33, how her day was — but she’s not ready to move on from the events of the night before.

“The way you acted toward me, the way you spoke to me, the way you expressed how you weren’t happy, was OK?” she asks. “The way you did it. Was that OK?”

After the mission flight specialist sarcastically responds, “Apparently not,” Rachel notes, “My mom and my dad raised me better than that, to let a man talk to me that way. … I don’t trust you at all.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fwGXM_0c4Qjh1O00
Jose and Rachel. AGABA STUDIOS

José then says he doesn’t trust her, either, revealing she called him by a different man’s name.

“I immediately apologized, and it was a sincere apology,” the teacher explains. “But you locked me out.”

Footage from the night prior shows José locking the doors and shutting off the lights at 12:34 in the morning. At 1:02 a.m., she can be heard knocking — then knocking on the doors of all the other couples over the next 30 minutes.

“I was here with Brittany, I walked her out. We spoke some more. I didn’t take anything with me. You had gone to bed. I come back and it’s deadbolted,” she explains. “I’m calling all my friends in the middle of the night to tell them that my husband locked me out of the apartment.”

José unapologetically explains, “You know I lock the door every night. I secure my property before I go to sleep. … I don’t know where you’re at or what you’re doing. Like, you just took off.”

She replies, “Then ask! I feel like you don’t care.”

After he smiles and says, “I really don’t know,” she tells her husband, “I don’t feel like that you’re remorseful at all. I don’t feel that you’re apologetic at all and yeah, I cannot be your wife.”

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime Wednesday, September 22, at 8 p.m. ET. MAFS: The Journey So Far airs directly after at 10 p.m. ET.

Listen to Watch With Us to hear more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!

Comments / 6

Related
Reality Tea

Married At First Sight Recap: Home, Not Alone

Married At First Sight is finally at the point where things are starting to get real. I knew it wouldn’t be long before people’s true personalities would come out. But I don’t think I was expecting so many surprises on the first night living together. If Wednesday’s episode is any indication about the rest of the […] The post Married At First Sight Recap: Home, Not Alone appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

'Married at First Sight' Star Fired for 'Unacceptable' Behavior

A participant on the UK's version of Married at First Sight has been removed due to bad behavior. Digital Spy reports that Nikita Jasmine has been removed from the show just two months into taping. A spokesperson for the show says the decision was made for Jasmine to be given the boot due to her "unacceptable" behavior. In a statement, they said: "The wellbeing of cast and crew is our utmost priority at all times throughout production and beyond."
TV SERIES
Distractify

Will Ryan and Brett Ignasiak from 'Married at First Sight' Stay Together on Decision Day?

The reality series Married at First Sight remains to be one of the most entertaining dating shows with its exciting premise of two strangers marrying upon the very first time they meet. Among Season 13 newlyweds are Ryan and Brett Ignasiak, who decided to take the plunge and seemed pretty happy with the experts’ choice. However, it wasn’t long before the two seemed like they were headed for divorce because of their differences.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Married At First Sight
TVShowsAce

‘Love After Lockup’ Rachel Gives Dougie Update, Shares Biological Son

Rachel from Love After Lockup may not have been lucky in love but she definitely became a fan favorite. Hearts melted when she took in her estranged husband, Doug’s son before he was even released from prison. Then, she kept him after the two split up. It is no surprise she is so mothering. Rachel already had a son who could not be featured on the show. Now, the reality star is giving an update on both her little boys and a glimpse at her biological little one.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Married at First Sight UK contestants clash after cheating scandal

Married at First Sight UK contestants Megan and Alexis clashed at the recommitment ceremony tonight (September 15), after Megan admitted to having an "emotional connection" with Alexis' original match. In one of the most dramatic storylines this season, last week saw Megan turn her back on husband Bob and have...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Celebrities
heatworld

Married At First Sight's Daniel McKee has a surprise celeb pal

Following the much-anticipated return of Married At First Sight UK last month, some of the cast member’s reality TV pasts have come to light after it was revealed that Morag Critchton previously searched for love on Take Me Out and Joshua Christie appeared on Shipwrecked two years ago. However, their...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Uncovers the Truth About Her Crush in Sneak Peek

Is there a love doctor in the house? Episode 2 of the Disney+ series Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. finds its titular doc turning the microscope on herself in order to answer a very important question — and TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of her big investigation. With Steph as the sole attendee of her impromptu symposium, Lahela announces that she’s “applying the scientific method to the query: Does Walter like me?” Anyone who caught last week’s premiere probably assumes that the smiley surfer is totally digging her — especially after that momentous first kiss — but we trust Lahela’s researching skills. We’re...
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

Dale Moss Settles Marriage Rumors Once & For All

Rumors have been swirling Bachelor Nation for weeks that Season 16 couple Clare Crawley and Dale Moss secretly got married. While Clare’s recent reaction wasn’t conclusive, Dale Moss settles the secret marriage rumors in a new interview. So, are Dale and Clare married? Keep reading, and we’ll explain. Clare’s ‘commitment...
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy