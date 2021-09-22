CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
French producer Anoraak offers a vibrant remix of CAPYAC's "Losing It"

By Malvika Padin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrench producer, multi-instrumentalist, and vocalist Anoraak brings new life to “Losing It,” the endlessly groovy offering from LA-based electronic duo CAPYAC, with his vibrant remix. With a winning combination that is Anoraak’s style of contemporary disco and summery synth-pop tinged with CAPYAC’s penchant for all things surreal, “Losing It,” develops as a symbol for sonic versatility and experimentation.

EDMTunes

Shed a Tear with Kaskade’s ‘Love Is Gone’ Remix

Last Friday, September 10, Kaskade’s ‘Love Is Gone‘ remix for Slander sparked tears as it circulated around music streaming platforms. Slander’s song is originally a slow melodic collaboration with Dylan Matthew, who provides heart-wrenching vocals. The Kaskade edit offers a deep house refresh to an otherwise melancholy tune. Before this,...
MUSIC
mixmag.net

Skream releases remix of Trance Wax’s ‘El Nido’

Skream, real name Oliver Jones, dropped a remix to Trance Wax’s ‘El Nido’ on Friday. Fresh from the release of bass-filled rave anthem ‘Space Ghetto’ from his forthcoming EP, the UK heavyweight’s track provides an upbeat and energetic vibe, taking the listener on a whirlwind three minute experience. It’s a...
MUSIC
5mag.net

Ashley Beedle, Crazy P & more remix Bent’s single “Friends”

A series of top-notch remixes of “Friends,” the final track from iconic UK group Bent’s 2020 album Up In The Air. Representing their first studio album in 14 years (the last was 2006’s Intercept!), Up In The Air captured everything that people loved about Bent, from a serious acumen for creating lush atmospheric mood pieces to a tongue-in-cheek approach that suggested that maybe sometimes there was more to do to a record than just nod to it.
MUSIC
South German artist JAKOB delivers sultry single, "Carlee," exploring teenage love

South German musician JAKOB weaves a tale of teenage romance on sweet indie pop track, “Carlee,” a sultry guitar-piano combo underpinned by his hazy vocals. With an ethereal quality that takes us into his rose-tinged daydreams, the groovy track encapsulates the singer’s feelings for a girl he met on holiday.
MUSIC
Kevin George shares eclectic EP, 'Everybody's in My Ear'

Connecticut musician Kevin George has shared a whimsical, eclectic new EP called Everybody's in My Ear. Since building a cult fanbase and signing to Guin Records, he has been gaining momentum rapidly for this idiosyncratic sound and captivating personality. The dynamic artist, who demonstrates a wide range of influences in his songwriting, blends genres in a unique manner his newest EP. Combining R&B, indie rock, and more, George presents an intriguing series of songs that absorb the listener in their unconventional atmosphere.
MUSIC
Ravenscoon collaborates with illanthropy on latest single "Drowning"

Shortly following his WAKAAN inauguration, underground bass star Ravenscoon is making his way to its brother label for his SSKWAN debut with illanthropy, "Drowning" out now on all platforms. “Drowning” is an emotional piece inspired by the trials and tribulations over the past year. Dazzling synths breathe life into hazardous...
MUSIC
"mySakura" marks the end of thomTide's year-long seasonal odyssey

The last year has been a whirlwind to say the least; learning to adjust to the pandemic while simultaneously being shocked and awed by the state of the world has been stressful for everyone. thomTide's year wasn't much different from the rest of us, with the prime exception being his ultra-ambitious passion project of chronicling the seasons through song, scoring the rise and fall of his emotional journey with the preternatural sonic acumen of Vivaldi; or Blood Orange; or whoever he wants to channel in that particular week. In his genre-shirking, all-encompassing masterpiece we've learned deep and innate truths from the San Diego-based visionary. This cyclical story reaches its natural end (and beginning) today with the beautifully sanguine "mySakura".
MUSIC
MULIMBA drops powerful, BLM-inspired track "Here I Go"

Emerging artist MULIMBA drops anthemic offering “Here I Go,” a powerful track showcasing a genre-defying alternative sound spanning electronic hooks and gospel beats. Led by his smooth vocals backed by booming beats, the production is soulful and impactful in perfect halves encouraging complete freedom in its swirling sonics. Written during...
MUSIC
Isaac Zale shares infectious new single "Bloody Mary"

Vancouver's Isaac Zale has come through with an infectious new banger called "Bloody Mary". The rapper, who recently collaborated with Smokepurrp and Mick Jenkins, has been steadily garnering attention for his hypnotic, intriguing sound and sharp lyrical ability. Here, he presents a smoky, mysterious track that moves at an exciting pace, immediately hooking us.
MUSIC
London act Rory Carney drops nostalgic pop anthem, “Dreaming Through My Prime"

London musician Rory Carney drops pop anthem, “Dreaming Through My Prime,” a relatable exploration of feeling like you haven’t achieved everything you set out to. With Carney’s deep vocals layered over a rich soundscape of earthy drums and bass woven with hazy guitars, synths and organs, the track evokes nostalgia within its nuanced instrumental amalgamation of indie and punk.
MUSIC
Lil Ugly Mane turns his brush to college rock and makes the water murky on "PORCELAIN SLIGHLTY/INTO A LIFE"

Mysterious sludge rap entity Lil Ugly Mane, who has disappeared into a fog of obscurity and blunt smoke numerous times, has once again emerged from the swamp with his new two-track single, "PORCELAIN SLIGHTLY/INTO A LIFE." Ugly Mane’s proclivity towards oblique release titles continues, joining the pantheons alongside gems like volume 1: flick your tongue against your teeth and describe the present. and SLEEP UNTIL IT HURTS YOU. Over the years, some of his vast and influential catalogue could fall into the “challenging listen” category, but he has never seen it as his job to tuck the listener in and sing them to sleep. His role has always been more to plant a horrifying idea in the listener to lie dormant for years, ready to spread its malignant seed when the host is at their most vulnerable.
MUSIC
Meekoh delivers an ode to the love of his life on "From The River"

Indie-folk artist Meekoh releases heart-felt single “From The River,” a soothing ode to the love of his life and everything love has given him . Led by his velvety vocals, the intricate offering weaves laid-back guitars with emotive lyrics in the joyful burst of melodic soundscapes. Tapping into his knack for sincere and honest song writing, “From The River,” highlights Meekoh’s ability to seamlessly blend genres to craft a delicate sonic world.
MUSIC
Brussels duo Twin Toes drop innovative debut single, “Lost In Playlists"

Brussels duo Twin Toes make an impressive debut with their multi-layered pop offering, “Lost In Playlists,” an innovative production that creates a poetic narrative around the scattered names of playlists. Putting together a track that’s ultimately about heartbreak, the creative duo find a way to tell an emotive story in what begins as puzzle pieces of sonics.
MUSIC
Jacana People Gift Paris Green’s “Angels” a Glimmering House Remix

Today we are back with an exciting new release from the UK duo we love: Jacana People. These two have just dropped their remix for fellow Needwant Records alum Paris Green and his song “Angels”. Their version came out over the weekend, and they were able to totally transform this tune with creative synth work to end up with a truly unique and alluring sound.
MUSIC
Olivia Grace shares new single, "Space"

Rising alt-pop artist Olivia Grace returns with her newest single "Space," a punchy upbeat track enveloped in self-empowerment and delivered within a relatable narrative. The record dives into obtaining the strength in making a decision to change one's life when you feel you're in an unhappy situation and essentially implores listeners to find happiness within. "Space" has an airy and somewhat cinematic aesthetic that makes it dynamic in many ways. The punchy drums, slinky guitar arrangements, and cinematic textures all blend into each other in a seamless manner without disrupting the flow of the song. On the other hand, Grace delivers a somewhat hushed sultry melodic performance that grips the ears with their softness and alluring timbre.
MUSIC
Undertow proves there are no limits with "No Sleep"

Australian artist Undertow releases colourful visuals for his single, "No Sleep," off his recent EP, On Sight. Animated by hip-hop artist Tenth Dan (Danimation), the video shows Undertow effortlessly showcasing his carefully balanced lyricism whilst continuing to build a perspective that is relatable which further showcases his versatility. The video shows this by its seamlessly simple animations that move in time with his quick flow in front of a different colour backgrounds.
MUSIC
Palmaria advocates for the sea with “Ocean”

More than ever with pollution and global warming on the rise, we know we must protect the planet for future generations to come. London-based duo Palmaria highlights the problems the earth is facing, particularly our polluted waters, in their new single, “Ocean.” With delicate, dreamy guitars and light, silky vocals the tender twosome expresses the concerns many of us voice. The single is inspired by the legend of Colapesce, which tells the tale of a man that forgoes his life on earth, turning into a fish to save his island. "There's an ocean in the sky. There's a fire on the water." It is stunning imagery like this that really brings their message home.
MUSIC
ANISE embodies the aura of the "Black Eve"

London-based New York R&B-pop singer, songwriter, and producer ANISE shares the title track of her forthcoming Black Eve EP. The record written and produced with her longtime collaborators Alex Dopierala and Terell ‘Tee’ Farrell, is a mid-tempo Afropop infused experimental R&B track that shows ANISE's off-kilter style. She strays from the norm and employs a mix of sultry melodies and hushed cadences which creates a griping ebb and flow as the song progresses. The title is a reference to the divine feminine strength, an idealogy that she uses to transform trauma into a self-building tool while challenging the hypocrisy of Western narratives that have oppressed minority communities throughout history. She further explains via email that she hopes the song resonates not only with people in her community but also with those who have ignored and taken part in the oppression of minorities across the globe.
MUSIC
Hip-hop trio Club Noir deliver high-powered, trap-infused single, "Reload"

Phoenix-based hip-hop trio Club Noir drop high-energy track, “Reload,” showcasing a defiant spirit underpinned by their sonic versatility and vocal prowess. Infused with strong melodies and an anthemic hook, the song which was written about life on the streets, weaves a narrative that’s empowering at its crux, but leaves itself open to interpretation.
MUSIC

