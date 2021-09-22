French producer Anoraak offers a vibrant remix of CAPYAC's "Losing It"
French producer, multi-instrumentalist, and vocalist Anoraak brings new life to “Losing It,” the endlessly groovy offering from LA-based electronic duo CAPYAC, with his vibrant remix. With a winning combination that is Anoraak’s style of contemporary disco and summery synth-pop tinged with CAPYAC’s penchant for all things surreal, “Losing It,” develops as a symbol for sonic versatility and experimentation.earmilk.com
