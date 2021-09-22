CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosecutors: High School teacher sexually assaulted student, ingested drugs with them

By Frank O'Laughlin
whdh.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WHDH) — A high school teacher is facing a slew of criminal charges after investigators say she sexually assaulted one of her students and provided them with drugs. Christine E. Knudsen, 44, of Fair Lawn, New Jersey, was arrested last week on charges including second-degree sexual assault and two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

whdh.com

