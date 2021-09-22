CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty Global Sells Polish Operations to Play in $1.8 Billion Deal – Global Bulletin

By Naman Ramachandran
 5 days ago
SALE

John Malone ’s multinational telco Liberty Global — owners of “Fleabag” and “1917” producer All3Media and joint owners with Telefonica of the merged Virgin Media and O2 – has reached an agreement sell its Polish operations to the iliad group’s Polish mobile subsidiary Play .

Liberty Global has agreed to sell UPC Poland for a total enterprise value of PLN 7.0 billion ($1.8 billion). The sale price represents a multiple of approximately 9 times UPC Poland’s estimated 2021 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, and nearly 20 times its estimated 2021 operating free cash flow. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022 and generate approximately $600 million of net cash proceeds to Liberty Global after debt repayment.

Liberty’s networks in Poland serve 1.5 million customers who subscribe to 1.3 million broadband, 1.4 million video, and over 600,000 telephony services.

ACQUISITION

French-Canadian network Radio-Canada has acquired “ Germinal ,” the six-part drama based on Émile Zola ’s classic 19th century novel, which won the audience award at Series Mania recently. The agreement with Radio-Canada was negotiated by J ane Rimer , SVP Canada, Banijay Rights .

Coproduced by Banijay Studios France and Pictanovo with the support of La Région Hauts-de-France for France Télévisions, in collaboration with Rai Fiction and Salto, the deal marks the first international sale for the series.

“Germinal” is the story of a miners’ strike during the Second Empire in a community in northern France.

The series was also made with the support of Procirep-Société des Producteurs and Angoa, with the participation of the CNC.

APPOINTMENT

Magnify Media, part of Plimsoll Productions , has appointed Anthony Appell as head of sales and co-productions.
Most recently, Appell served as head of pre-sales and co-productions consultant for Viacom International/VIS U.K. Previously he was director of Twofour Rights and was VP sales for Zodiak Rights. Appell will work closely with Andrea Jackson, CEO of Magnify Media.

STREAMING

David Lowery ’s “The Green Knight” will forgo Spanish theaters and be made available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the country on Oct. 28, 11 days after its screening as the Sitges Film Festival ’s closing film on Oct. 17. “The Green Knight” is Lowery’s long-anticipated fantasy adaptation of Arthurian legend which stars Dev Patel (“Slumdog Millionaire”), Alicia Vikander (“Ex Machina”) and Joel Edgerton (“The Underground Railroad”). It’s produced by A24, Sailor Bear and BRON Studios. – Jamie Lang

FESTIVAL

Spanish scripted TV festival Serielizados Fest has announced the line-up of invited guests for this year’s 8th edition, headlined by Werner Herzog , Paul Abbott (“Shameless”) and Daphna Levin (“Euphoria”). In addition to the presentations from its high-profile guests, Serializados Fest 2021 will preview several upcoming series from Spain’s most important platforms including HBO Max ’s “Todo lo otro,” Amazon Prime Video’s horror anthology series “Historias para no dormir,” Filmin ’s “Portuondo” and “Monsterland” from AXN . This year’s festival runs Oct. 18-30 and will host events in both Barcelona and Madrid including masterclasses, roundtables, premieres and the third edition of the Pitching Forum Series, organized by the screenwriters’ association of Catalunya. – Jamie Lang

SPIN-OFF

MTV International has revealed three new spin-off specials from the Teen Mom franchise, “Teen Mom U.K.: My Mum and Me,” “Teen Mom U.K.: Mums Move In,” and “Teen Mom U.K.: My Birth Story.” The specials begin airing on Sept. 29t on MTV channels around the world and show “Teen Mom U.K.” stars reflecting on the moments that changed their lives forever and their relationships along the way.

The specials are produced by True North for MTV U.K. and commissioned by Craig Orr and executive producer Jaime Brannan .

Comments / 0

Variety

Endeavor to Buy OpenBet Sports-Gambling Company for $1.2 Billion

Endeavor is putting down a big bet on sports wagering: The entertainment and talent-agency company clinched a deal to acquire OpenBet, a sports-gambling company, for $1.2 billion. Endeavor is buying OpenBet from Scientific Games. The deal price of $1.2 billion will be paid through a combination of $1 billion in cash and $200 million in Endeavor’s Class A common stock. The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions. The acquisition will complement Endeavor’s position within the sports betting ecosystem, currently anchored by IMG ARENA, which works with more than 470...
GAMBLING
Variety

Apple TV Plus Had Fewer Than 20M Subscribers as of July 2021 in U.S. and Canada, Tech Giant Told IATSE

Apple told the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees — which is on the cusp of a member vote to authorize a strike — that Apple TV Plus had fewer than 20 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada as of July 2021, according to the union. By claiming it had under the 20 million-subscriber threshold for the U.S. and Canada, under the union’s current contract Apple is able to pay discounted rates to production crew members than streaming providers with more than 20 million like Netflix and Hulu, according to an IATSE rep, confirming an earlier CNBC report. Apple has...
BUSINESS
Variety

‘Dune,’ ‘No Time to Die’ VFX Outfit DNEG to Pay Enhanced Overtime to U.K. Employees – Global Bulletin

COMPENSATION Visual effects and animation studio DNEG, whose credits include “Dune” and “No Time to Die,” will pay enhanced overtime to its U.K. employees. From October, DNEG will pay overtime at 1.5x rate to all U.K. staff in non-management positions for all incremental time that they are asked to work beyond the standard 40-hour week. The move will bring DNEG’s U.K. overtime policy in line with its studios in North America and applies across its film and episodic visual effects, DNEG Animation and ReDefine operations, including its artist, production, technology and support teams. The decision is a departure from the existing U.K. industry...
BUSINESS
