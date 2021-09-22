Can You 'Own' a Goal? Collectible NFTs Rolling Into Elite Soccer

LAFC took a crucial step into qualifying for the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs. With a 3-2 victory over Real Salt Lake, LAFC are now tied in points for the final playoff spot. Two goals from Cristian, Chicho, Arango and an own goal gave LAFC the victory. A very wild back and forth game from the start with LAFC scoring just 20 seconds in. The goal scored by Cristian Arango was at the time his fifth since joining the club. Thus allowing LAFC to control the majority of the first half up until the 27th minute. Where LAFC killer Damir Kreilach tied it up with a tremendous strike outside the 18 yard box. However just three minutes later another goal by Chicho Arango made it 2-1. Three minutes into the second half Real Salt Lake tied the match. However in the 59th minute a horrendous mistake and miscommunication by Toni Datković and his goalkeeper gave LAFC the lead when he scored into his own net. LAFC went on to defend the rest of the match extremely well. They would eventually win with a score of 3-2 and are on the verge of a playoff spot.

MLS ・ 12 DAYS AGO