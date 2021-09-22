Electric Last Mile Secures 1,000 Units Order for Urban Delivery Van

MINI had reasons to celebrate the other day, as the British company delivered no less than 140 cars to Deloitte, this being its largest electric car order for the company in Europe so far. According to MINI, Deloitte ordered the first 100 units back in August, last year, and that was a big deal back then too. Now, the company came back and asked for an additional 140 units to add to its electric fleet. At the moment, 26% of the employees working at Deloitte are driving electric cars.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO