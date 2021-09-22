CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
German Defence Ministry Investigating Employee Over Suspected Far-Right Links

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's defence ministry is investigating an employee over suspected far-right links, a spokesman said on Wednesday, following a report in Spiegel magazine that the military intelligence service had warned it about one of its workers. "We are talking about a suspected case of far-right extremism. The person...

www.usnews.com

abc17news.com

German far-right party allowed to keep ‘Hang the Greens’ ads

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has ruled that a small far-right party can continue to put up election posters with the slogan “Hang the Greens” that authorities in an eastern city ordered removed. However, the court said Tuesday that the posters put up by the tiny III. Weg (Third Way) party must be kept at a minimum 100-meter (328-foot) distance from the Green party’s posters. The environmentalist Greens are one of three parties running for the chancellery in Germany’s Sept. 26 parliamentary election. City authorities in Zwickau ordered last week that III. Weg remove its posters within three days and said that local officials would otherwise take them down themselves.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

German City Seeks to Ban Far-Right 'Hang the Greens' Posters

BERLIN (Reuters) - An east German city was due to go to court on Thursday seeking to remove election posters saying "Hang The Greens" placed by a far-right party with suspected links to neo-Nazi groups. The posters festooning the city of Zwickau were put up by The Third Way, a...
POLITICS
The Independent

German shooting linked to Covid-19 conspiracy theories and far right

A man suspected of shooting a petrol station cashier dead in Germany has been connected with coronavirus conspiracy groups and the far right.The 49-year-old man was arrested on Sunday, a day after a 20-year-old clerk was shot in the head with a revolver in Idar-Oberstein, a town in the west of the country.Researchers found he had openly supported the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party on social media. They also believe he is a coronavirus denier.Earlier this week, the German health minister Jens Spahn told reporters the suspect had been asked to wear a mask - a requirement for shoppers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Frankfurt#Military Intelligence
AFP

Germany's colourful array of potential coalitions

Germany is abuzz with talk of traffic lights, Jamaican flags and other nicknames that describe the hotchpotch of possible coalitions that could be formed after Sunday's election.  On the other hand, when those three parties were in talks to form a coalition after Germany's last election in 2017, the FDP dramatically walked out over disagreements on migration and energy policy.
ELECTIONS
sandiegouniontribune.com

Germany concerned by talk of Russian mercenary ops in Mali

BERLIN — The German government expressed concern Wednesday at reports on the possible deployment of Russian mercenaries in Mali. Germany has several hundred soldiers taking part in United Nations stabilization and European Union training missions in the West African country. “We find the possibility of such a cooperation (between Mali...
POLITICS
CNN

Germany election and Angela Merkel news

From CNN's Frederik Pleitgen, Salma Abdelaziz, Nadine Schmidt, Stephanie Halasz and Laura Smith-Spark. Robin Fugmann, 20, an ardent supporter of Olaf Scholz, the leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), told CNN he was delighted by the election results so far. "It is really an amazing result, people believe in...
ELECTIONS
Reuters

Mali says it can seek military help from anyone, despite French concern

DAKAR, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Mali has the right to seek military support from whoever it wants, the prime minister said, after France and other foreign powers expressed alarm at a report that Bamako was approaching Russian mercenaries for assistance. Prime Minister Choguel Maiga did not confirm whether the government...
WORLD
AFP

Germany in political limbo after Social Democrats' narrow win

Germany is headed for weeks, if not months, of protracted coalition haggling as Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives insisted Monday on trying to form a government even after losing to the Social Democrats in a tight race. - Legacy - Ironically, the outgoing right-left coalition would have enough support to form Germany's next government, this time under the leadership of the SPD.  However, the Social Democrats have gone into the race with the clear aim of avoiding a repeat of the partnership with Merkel's conservatives.
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Second Afghan interpreter data breach uncovered at Ministry of Defence

It comes after the Defence Secretary apologised for an initial breach. A second email data breach has been uncovered at the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in the team responsible for relocating Afghan allies to the UK. The BBC reported that dozens of people who may be eligible to come to...
WORLD
The Independent

Top Russian diplomat defends mercenaries' presence in Mali

Russia’s top diplomat on Saturday defended the Mali government's right to hire a private Russian military company to help fight terrorists, accusing French troops in the country of failing to get rid of them and scolding the European Union for demanding that the Russian mercenaries leave.Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the company has a “legitimate” right to be in the West African nation because it was invited by the transitional government, and insisted Russian government is not involved.France and Germany have both objected to the presence of mercenaries from the Wagner Group which reportedly is linked to the...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Latest: Some German voters struggle to pick next leader

The Latest on Germany's election:___BERLIN — Voters are delivering a mixed verdict on the era of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel as they choose a new German parliament, and some are struggling with the choice of potential new leaders.Polls opened Sunday after a rollercoaster campaign. Recent surveys point to a very close race between Merkel’s center-right Union bloc and the center-left Social Democrats, with the Greens trailing in third.In Berlin’s Kreuzberg district, a traditional leftwing stronghold, Jan Kemper, a 41-year-old manager at an online bank, said the climate crisis and Germany’s slow pace of digitalization were among his main concerns.He praised...
ELECTIONS
AFP

What happens after the German election?

The two main rivals vying to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor on Sunday each said they would try to head the next government after early election results showed them neck-and-neck, kickstarting a scramble for potential coalition partners. Germany's chancellor is not directly elected, but chosen through a vote in the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, after a government has been formed. Merkel could remain in her post for weeks if not months while parties try to cobble together a coalition.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Afghan Taliban defence minister orders crackdown on abuses

PESHAWAR, Pakistan, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Taliban's new defence minister has issued a rebuke over misconduct by some commanders and fighters following the movement's victory over the Western-backed government in Afghanistan last month, saying abuses would not be tolerated. Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob said in an audio message that some...
WORLD
The Independent

German election: Exit polls give centre-left SPD narrow lead in shock for Merkel’s CDU

Swinging to the left for the first time in a generation, Germany elected a new parliament on Sunday that is poised to select a centre-left chancellor to succeed the retiring incumbent, Angela Merkel, as the leader of continental Europe’s most dominant and prosperous nation.After a short but sweet roller-coaster of an election campaign with three different parties taking turns as frontrunners in the quadrennial parliamentary elections, the centre-left Social Democrats led by their colourless Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, 63, came surging from behind -- rising improbably from third to first place over the final five weeks of a forgettable, cautious...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Scrum for chancellery as SPD takes lead in post-Merkel election

Germany's centre-left Social Democrats took a narrow lead on Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives in Sunday's vote to decide her successor, partial results showed, sparking immediate claims from both sides to form the country's next government. The epochal election ushers in the end of 16 years in power for Merkel, and also thrusts Germany, a byword for stability, into a new period of political uncertainty. With the conservative CDU-CSU alliance and the SPD each seeking to form governing coalitions in a race for power, Germany was up for a rocky few months that could blunt it on the international stage for some time. Partial results published on public television showed Finance Minister Olaf Scholz's SPD with around 25.9 to 26.0 percent of the vote, followed closely behind by Merkel's Christian Democrats and their candidate Armin Laschet on about 24.1-24.5 percent.
ELECTIONS

