UK's Johnson Concedes US Trade Deal Not in the Offing

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson conceded Wednesday that a post-Brexit trade deal with the U.S. was not imminent as he voiced confidence that the decades-long U.S. ban on imports of British lamb would be lifted. A day after President Joe Biden downplayed the prospect of a trade...

