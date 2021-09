(Omaha, NE) — Iowa farmers and some environmental groups are ramping up their efforts to stop a pipeline that would carry carbon dioxide produced by ethanol plants. It would be transported in liquid form under high pressure to underground storage locations. Supporters of the four-and-a-half billion-dollar project call it an important step to ensure the viability of ethanol. Ames-based Summit Carbon Solutions is holding public meetings in five states and has been contacting landowners for easements.

OMAHA, NE ・ 15 HOURS AGO