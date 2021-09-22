CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

'Donnez-moi un break': UK PM Boris Johnson tells France to 'get a grip' over submarine deal

By Jake Lahut
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Ben Stansall/Getty Images

  • British PM Boris Johnson took a swipe at France on Wednesday in "peerless franglais."
  • "Prenez un grip," Johnson said of the French backlash against the AUUKUS submarine deal.
  • Johnson also said "donnez-moi un break" ("give me a break"), another expression not used in French.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson dusted off his French on Wednesday to poke fun at France amid the ongoing feud between the two countries over a controversial submarine deal with Australia.

"What I want to say about that is I just think it's time for some of our dearest friends around the world to prenez un grip [get a grip] about all this and donnez-moi un break [give me a break]," Johnson said in front of the US Capitol the morning he met with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Johnson's use of the word "grip" could possibly be minsconstrued audibly as "grippe," the French word for the flu.

Johnson studied French while going to school in Brussels for two years as a kid.

Neither phrase he used has a direct equivalent in French, with a British TV anchor describing Johnson's quip as "peerless franglais."

France recalled its ambassadors to the United States and Australia - but not Great Britain - last week over the AUKUS nuclear submarine deal, with France previously having an agreement with Australia to supply them with diesel submarines.

The move was a dramatic escalation from their initial response, when the country cancelled a gala commemorating 240 years of Franco-American relations.

When asked why France did not pull its ambassador from the UK , French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said, "We are familiar with Britain's permanent opportunism" and called them the "fifth wheel on the carriage."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Brazil's fully vaccinated health minister who tested positive for COVID-19 gave protesters the middle finger as he departed UN after meeting with UK PM Boris Johnson

Brazil's Minister of Health, who tested positive for COVID-19 while attending a United Nations conference in New York City, was seen on video giving protesters the middle finger after meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and staying at the same hotel as Joe Biden. Brazilian journalist Raquel Krähenbühl tweeted...
WORLD
Reuters

France cancels defence meeting with UK over submarine row, sources say

PARIS (Reuters) - France has cancelled a meeting between Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly and her British counterpart planned for this week after Australia scrapped a submarine order with Paris in favour of a deal with Washington and London, two sources familiar with the matter said. Parly personally took the...
MILITARY
Reuters

Germany warns of lost U.S. trust as France wins EU support

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany joined France on Tuesday in berating the United States for negotiating a security pact in secret with Australia and Britain that cost Paris a lucrative defence deal, while the EU's top official said such behaviour was unacceptable. read more. In a concrete signal of...
POLITICS
Telegraph

France warns submarine row puts Brexit talks at risk

Britain’s secret security pact with the US and Australia has put Brexit negotiations over Northern Ireland at risk, France said on Tuesday as it warned the submarine row was now a “European issue”. Paris is furious after being blindsided by the pact, which included an agreement to build nuclear submarines...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

France hits back at Boris and accuses the UK of trying to 'marginalise Europe' after PM breaks into 'franglais' to tell Emmanuel Macron to 'get a grip' over the AUKUS defence pact to provide nuclear-powered submarines for Australia

Boris Johnson today further inflamed a diplomatic row with France after he told Emmanuel Macron to 'get a grip' over the new AUKUS defence pact, prompting a furious backlash from Paris. The Prime Minister urged Mr Macron to 'give me a break' as he dismissed French anger about the deal.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

French President Macron and UK PM Boris Johnson Spoke on Friday

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron spoke over the phone on Friday with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said Macron's office, during which Johnson had told Macron that Britain wanted to restore its co-operation with France. The phone conversation between the two leaders came just days after Johnson had...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Un#Great Britain#Submarines#Uk
The Independent

UK Labour politician defends caling government 'scum'

The deputy leader of Britain’s main opposition party refused Sunday to apologize for calling the governing Conservatives “scum.”Labour Party lawmaker Angela Rayner called members of the government a “bunch of scum — homophobic, racist, misogynistic” during a reception Saturday at the party’s annual conference. The comment drew a reprimand from Labour leader Keir Starmer, who said he would not use such language and “will talk to Angela about it later on.”Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden said politicians should “make politics better, not drag it into the gutter. Let’s see if we get an apology.” But Rayner defended the comments,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson tells vaccine-sceptic Brazilian president Bolsonaro to get jabbed

Boris Johnson said he was “delighted” to meet Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro but urged the vaccine-skeptic right-wing populist to get jabbed against Covid-19.Joined by the new foreign secretary, Liz Truss, at the British Consulate General's residence in New York, the prime minister said he had promised to come to Brazil before the “bummer” of the pandemic.Mr Johnson added: “But we're working together on the vaccines. AstraZeneca it's a great vaccine. I have AstraZeneca.”As the press were ushered out of the room at the end of the bilateral meeting, Mr Johnson told them: “Thanks everybody, get AstraZeneca vaccines.”He turned to...
WORLD
The Independent

France cancels defence summit with UK in protest at Aukus submarine deal

France has cancelled a summit with defence secretary Ben Wallace in protest at the submarine deal between Australia, Britain and the US, according to reports.Florence Parly, the French minister of the armed forces, personally took the decision to drop the bilateral meeting which was due to be held in London this week, two sources told Reuters.The postponement of the Franco-British Council - which would have been addressed by Ms Parly during her visit - was also uk-france-defence-summit-cancelled-in-aukus-row">confirmed to the Guardian by Peter Ricketts, the organisation's co-chair.It follows the decision by Australia to scrap a multi-billion pound submarine deal with...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
United Nations
morningbrew.com

France Calls US-Australia-UK Submarine Deal “A Stab in the Back”

The US, Britain, and Australia signed a major nuclear submarine deal on Wednesday to contain China’s military power in the Pacific Ocean, blindsiding France like the only kid who didn’t get invited to the birthday party. France is so infuriated that its foreign affairs minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, unleashed a...
MILITARY
The Independent

Trade deal with UK is not a priority for Biden, Boris Johnson accepts

Boris Johnson has accepted that the UK will not get a quick trade deal with the US, in an embarrassing admission as he prepares for his first White House meeting with president Joe Biden.Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s encounter, the prime minister made clear that he recognised a free trade agreement (FTA) with Britain was not a priority for Mr Biden, who he said had “a lot of fish to fry”.A swift transatlantic FTA was repeatedly trumpeted by Leave campaigners, including Mr Johnson, as the biggest prize from Brexit, and the prime minister made clear on his arrival in Downing Street...
POLITICS
The Independent

Dutch PM offered to mediate in UK’s Brexit row with Brussels over Irish border, says Boris Johnson

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte offered to mediate in the ongoing dispute between the UK and EU over post-Brexit arrangements for the Irish border, Boris Johnson has said.Any move to insert a national leader into the process would represent a step away from the Brussels rule that negotiations on the Brexit deal take place only directly between London and the European Commission.But there was no indication that Mr Johnson had asked Mr Rutte to take any formal role in resolving the impasse when the two men met on Friday evening at 10 Downing Street.The prime minister was speaking days ahead...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Can Boris Johnson expect UK-US trade deal to go ahead?

Three reasons. First, Britain exports more to the US than to any other country. When added together, the countries of the European Union count for more, but almost 15% of the UK’s goods exports went to the US last year. The US is also the No 1 country for UK services exports.
ECONOMY
Reuters

UK PM Johnson aims to smooth relations with France -Bloomberg News

Sept 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seeking to smooth relations with France after a joint deal for nuclear submarines between the United States, United Kingdom and Australia angered France, the Bloomberg News reported. "We are very, very proud of our relationship with France", Johnson told reporters...
POLITICS
The Week

It's time for the French to 'prenez un grip,' says Boris Johnson

Well, it wasn't "le slap," but surely French President Emmanuel Macron will feel it all the same. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson shared some uniquely-targeted remarks outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, in which he appeared to mock the French for their outrage over the submarine deal between the U.S., the U.K., and Australia, Bloomberg reports.
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson tells Strictly dancers to get their jabs

Stars of the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing should get their Covid vaccinations, Boris Johnson has said.The prime minister weighed into the row during a visit to the US to meet president Joe Biden.Two unnamed professional dancers on the hit show have reportedly refused to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, causing complications before the show’s return, with celebrity guests said to be unhappy to be partnered with them.In an interview with GB News in New York, Mr Johnson was asked what message he would send to any of the dancers resisting inoculation.“Everyone should take their jabs,” he replied.“Everyone should take their jabs...
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

Business Insider

240K+
Followers
17K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy