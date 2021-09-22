Alachua County Residents Can Request Legislation Or State Funding At Upcoming Meeting
Rep. Chuck Clemons plans to attend the Alachua County Legislative Delegation Meeting in Gainesville next week, according to a press release from his office. The public hearing offers constituents, local residents and officials an opportunity to request state funding or raise concerns before the legislative session commences on Jan. 11, 2022. Other local officials serving Dixie, Gilchrist and Alachua counties may also attend the meeting.www.wuft.org
