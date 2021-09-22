CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Will Smith’s Oscar Dilemma?

By Jordan Ruimy
worldofreel.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill Smith was peculiarly missing at the fully-vaxxed-only Telluride Film Festival a few weeks ago. His absence was odd, especially since his performance in Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard” is said to be an Oscar frontrunner in the Best Actor category. All I’m going to say is this, and I’m purely basing it on a rumour that’s been circling around town; if Smith aims to maintain the Oscar buzz he built at the Telluride Film Festival, then he sure as hell better have a clean campaign free of controversies. That means making sure you got your two vaccine jabs because, otherwise, especially in Hollywood, you will be considered a COVID-spreading pariah and will be shunned by the entire industry.

www.worldofreel.com

Comments / 0

Related
bradleyscout.com

The dilemma with the D’Amelios

Suspected to be another “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”-style series, the new Hulu exclusive “The D’Amelio Show” proved to dive deeper into the life of its central stars. The docuseries stars the D’Amelios, a family that gained a strong following as online influencers following the massive success of daughters Charli,...
TV SERIES
worldofreel.com

Celine Sciamma’s ‘Petite Maman’ Tops Our TIFF 2021 Critics Poll

Almost a week removed from the conclusion of the Toronto International Film Festival and many still can’t seem to shake off how unusual this 46th edition was. There were fewer films than usual — 100 instead of the usual 300-plus — and the stars seemed, for the most part, absent from the red carpet. The 2021 program still had the usual buzzy titles and under-the-radar gems, but critics seemed to be puzzled by the films. Some of the key titles missing from this year’s Toronto lineup included Venice/Telluride highlights “Happening,” “Parallel Mothers,” “The Hand of God,” “The Lost Daughter,” “King Richard,” “C’mon C’mon,” and “Cyrano.”
MOVIES
Variety

‘Mare of Easttown’ Actor Sosie Bacon to Star in ‘Something’s Wrong With Rose’ for Paramount Players (EXCLUSIVE)

Sosie Bacon, who recently starred opposite Kate Winslet in the Emmy-winning HBO Max series “Mare of Easttown,” has landed her first lead role in a studio movie. The 29-year-old actor has been tapped to star as Rose in the Paramount Players film “Something’s Wrong With Rose.” Based on the short “Laura Hasn’t Slept,” the movie centers on a doctor whose mind begins to turn on her after she witnesses a horrifying occurrence. The logline reads: “After a bizarre, traumatic event involving a patient, a psychiatrist begins to experience terrifying occurrences that only she can see, and grows increasingly convinced that she’s being...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Variety

Hollywood Bidding War: Studios and Streamers Circling George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Jon Watts Film

Start your engines. Hollywood players are falling over themselves in the hopes of landing a new movie package featuring the “Ocean’s 11” team of George Clooney and Brad Pitt, who will reunite under the watchful eye of “Spider-Man: Homecoming” director Jon Watts. According to the Hollywood Reporter, which broke the news, the package has drawn interest from a cavalcade of would-be buyers including Lionsgate, Apple, Sony, Netflix, Universal, Amazon, Annapurna and Warner Bros. Phew. It’s not hard to see why everyone is breaking out their checkbooks — two A-listers + hot director = box office winner/streaming standout. The deal calls for Watts...
MOVIES
worldofreel.com

Oscars: King Richard's Will Smith is the Best Actor Frontrunner

With “The Tragedy of Macbeth” having finally screened last night at NYFF, Denzel Washington officially entered the 2022 Oscar race. I’ve already tackled the Best Picture and Best Actress categories, but the Actor category is one that’ll be utterly fascinating to follow in the coming months. As it stands, we have three STRONG contenders and a fourth and fifth slot open for the taking.
MOVIES
GQ

Introducing the Real Will Smith

​​It has been a long, miserable day by the time Will Smith makes his way through the Louisiana mud past hundreds of extras. A positive (false, as it turned out) COVID test on set this morning meant a new round of nasal swabs for everyone. And a series of thunderstorms has delayed today’s shoot for hours—a 30-minute pause is mandated each and every time that lightning strikes, and there have already been dozens.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dilemma
GoldDerby

Will ‘CODA’ be Marlee Matlin’s ticket back to the Oscar race after 35 years?

Marlee Matlin has received raves from critics for her supporting performance in the new film “CODA,” the likes of which she hasn’t received since her film debut in 1986’s “Children of a Lesser God.” In “CODA,” which was released in August in theaters and Apple TV+, Matlin plays Jackie, the deaf mother of a hearing teenage girl. The actress has been championing the film since it premiered at Sundance, where it won the lion’s share of the festival’s awards, and numerous publications have profiled her, putting her in the mix for a possible Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. “CODA” centers...
MOVIES
The Independent

Will Smith says ‘anybody who tries to debate Black Lives Matter looks ridiculous’

Will Smith has opened up on his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.In an interview with GQ, he said: “Anybody who tries to debate Black Lives Matter looks ridiculous.”The Independence Day star went on to praise the effectiveness of the statement: “I feel like the simplicity of Black Lives Matter was perfect. When I talk about the marketing of our ideas, Black Lives Matter was perfection.”Smith also talked about the movement to “defund the police”: “So ‘Abolish the police. Defund the police.’ I would love if we would just say ‘Defund the bad police.’ It’s almost like I...
CELEBRITIES
wmleader.com

Will Smith has refused to do films on slavery — here’s why

Will Smith has made his prolific career as an actor starring in roles across many genres including comedy, drama and action. However, there’s one type of movie that the “Suicide Squad” star said he tried to stay away from. “I’ve always avoided making films about slavery,” Smith, 53, revealed in...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
beverlypress.com

And the Oscar goes to …

Once the curtain goes up on the corner of Fairfax Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard, visitors will bear witness to a history of film as an art form, as well as the process behind making movies and some of the best-known perks of working in show business. Visitors will see the...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Oscar-Winner Olivia Colman To Reportedly Star In Marvel’s Secret Invasion

Olivia Colman’s future in the Marvel world appears to be bright. According to Murphy’s Multiverse, the actress’s character is allegedly set to make her debut in Marvel’s Secret Invasion. The upcoming Disney+ series will include Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn. The pair would be reprising their roles as Nick...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Clint Eastwood’s ‘Cry Macho’ Is ‘a Shrunken Dirty Harry,’ Says Paul Schrader

Paul Schrader’s Facebook page remains a reliable source of entertainment, insight, and shock value for cinephiles. In advance of his new film “The Card Counter,” released September 10, Schrader said distributor Focus Features asked him to pull back from his often-unfiltered posts. Well, the writer/director is now out of Facebook jail and he’s as uncensored as ever. Case in point: The “First Reformed” director used the platform to take down Clint Eastwood’s new western “Cry Macho,” now in theaters and streaming on HBO Max. Critics haven’t been delighted by the 91-year-old filmmaker’s latest film, but they’ve been relatively kind; the 75-year-old...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy