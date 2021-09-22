Will Smith’s Oscar Dilemma?

Will Smith was peculiarly missing at the fully-vaxxed-only Telluride Film Festival a few weeks ago. His absence was odd, especially since his performance in Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard” is said to be an Oscar frontrunner in the Best Actor category. All I’m going to say is this, and I’m purely basing it on a rumour that’s been circling around town; if Smith aims to maintain the Oscar buzz he built at the Telluride Film Festival, then he sure as hell better have a clean campaign free of controversies. That means making sure you got your two vaccine jabs because, otherwise, especially in Hollywood, you will be considered a COVID-spreading pariah and will be shunned by the entire industry.