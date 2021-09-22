CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Orders Thriller ‘The Endgame’ Starring Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathé

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
NBC has given a series order to The Endgame, a bank heist drama starring Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathé. The high-stakes thriller is written by Nick Wooton (Scorpion) and Jake Coburn (Quantico) and centers around Elena Federova (Baccarin), a “very recently captured” international arms dealer and criminal mastermind who can coordinate bank heists even while in captivity. She is pursued by the “principled, relentless and socially-outcast” Val Turner (Bathé), an FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil Elena’s plans.

