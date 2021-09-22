CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newark, NJ

‘The Many Saints of Newark’: Inside the ‘Sopranos’ Prequel With Star Alessandro Nivola

By Ileane Rudolph, TV Insider
laconiadailysun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen The Sopranos ended in 2007, a great many fans screamed bloody murder. It wasn’t just because the pop culture sensation that TV Guide Magazine, in 2013, called the best television show ever, had closed up shop after six seasons; it was the way it ended. There was Tony Soprano (played by three-time Emmy winner James Gandolfini), sitting in a booth in Holsten’s ice cream shop and diner in Jersey with some unseen fate seemingly approaching in the darkness. Would we ever find out what happened to TV’s ultimate king-sized and analyzed mob boss?

www.laconiadailysun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Gandolfini Had to Pull Back an Overzealous Tony Soprano Performance

Michael Gandolfini felt a lot of pressure to play a version of the ruthless mafia boss his late father turned into a television legend on The Sopranos. In an interview on CBS Sunday Morning, the 22-year-old actor opened up about his youth Tony Soprano in The Many Saints of Newark. The prequel film sets in motion the characters and events leading to the groundbreaking HBO series. The beloved James Gandolfini won several awards for playing Tony, a character considered by many to be among the greatest in the history of TV. His son Michael told Jim Axelrod that he was well aware...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Entertainment
Best Life

See the Original "Sopranos" Actors vs. Who's Playing Them in the Prequel

Fourteen years after the show's infamously oblique finale, The Sopranos is coming back—in the form of a prequel movie. The Many Saints of Newark, which is being released in theaters and on HBO Max on Oct. 1, explores the early years of Tony Soprano and expands the lore of DiMeo crime family figures who fans only ever heard about or saw in flashbacks. While some of its characters, including protagonist Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola), never appeared on the original award-winning show, we'll see many familiar faces as they were in the '60s, when the film takes place. So if you ever wondered what Paulie Walnuts or Janice Soprano were like when they were young, you're about to get your answer.
NEWARK, NJ
Decider

Edie Falco’s Carmela Soprano Cameo Was Cut From ‘The Many Saints of Newark’

What Time Will 'Impeachment: American Crime Story' Premiere on FX?. Don’t expect to see Carmela Soprano in The Many Saints of Newark. Alan Taylor, the director of the upcoming Sopranos prequel film, recently revealed that actress Edie Falco reprised her role from the iconic HBO series, but her only scene was ultimately omitted from the final theatrical cut.
MOVIES
Collider

‘The Many Saints of Newark’ Is About Far More Than Who Made Tony Soprano | Review

“I’m getting the feeling that I came in at the end. The best is over.” Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) laments in the pilot of The Sopranos. In the show’s first season, you can see how nostalgia for a time that never existed consumes Tony and his fellow characters. They’ve mythologized the past to bemoan their present and justify their sins. His mother Livia (Nancy Marchand) frequently bemoans how Tony’s late father “was a saint”, crafting a figure that Tony can never hope to live up to. The prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark, is a sneering title, sarcastic at the notion that any of these men were “saints.” If you approach the film simply through the eyes of young Tony Soprano, you’ll likely be disappointed, because that’s not the film that creator and co-writer David Chase set out to make here. Instead, he has crafted a film that gets to the heart of American myth and the sins we allow ourselves to perpetuate out of greed, lust, envy, and pride, but all under the cover that somehow these can be justified whether it’s through good deeds or simple restitution. Like The Sorpanos, we see boys playing at being men with horrific consequences. The Many Saints of Newark is much bigger than a Tony Soprano origin story, and it’s all the richer for it.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alessandro Nivola
Person
James Gandolfini
Person
David Chase
Person
Jon Bernthal
Person
Ray Liotta
Person
Michael Imperioli
Person
Vera Farmiga
/Film

Can You Watch The Many Saints Of Newark If You've Never Seen The Sopranos?

Next week, "The Many Saints of Newark" arrives in both theaters and on HBO Max. The feature film is a prequel to "The Sopranos," the groundbreaking HBO series that ushered in the era of peak TV. Younger versions of several characters from the show appear here, as do numerous locations. With all that in mind, you might be wondering: "Can I see this movie if I've never watched 'The Sopranos'?" Well, first of all, if you are asking that question, let me just say: you should really watch "The Sopranos." The hype is real – the show is as good as you've heard, if not better. Even if you don't like mafia-themed entertainment, the series goes beyond that – it's a deconstruction of that sort of story, while also serving as a commentary on toxic masculinity in America. That said, if you're hoping to catch this movie when it arrives next weekend, you're probably not going to be able to binge through all six seasons (86 episodes total) of "The Sopranos" by then. Luckily, I've seen the film – my review is right here – so I can tell you, dear reader, how well-versed in "Sopranos" lore you need to be beforehand.
MOVIES
Middletown Press

Robert De Niro Introduces Premiere of 'Sopranos' Movie 'Many Saints of Newark': 'I Have a Certain Fondness for Prequels to Gangster Stories'

“I’m not coming back to ‘The Sopranos,’” Aida Turtorro, the two-time Emmy nominee for her role as Janice Soprano in the iconic HBO series, said Wednesday on the red carpet for the show’s long-awaited prequel movie, “The Many Saints of Newark.” “The truth is,” she said, “I’m not sure I ever left.”
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Mail

A fun mobster flick with 'moments of magic' but can it compete with the original? Fuggedaboutit! Critics are left cold by Sopranos prequel Many Saints of Newark after it fails to delve into Tony's rise to power

Critics have been disappointed by The Sopranos prequel Many Saints of Newark which they say fails to chronicle Tony's rise to power and spends half the movie focusing on the iconic TV mobster's childhood. The movie was marketed as starring the late James Gandolfini's son, Michael, as a young Tony...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#The Many Saints Of Newark
Middletown Press

'Sopranos' Season 1 Streaming Free on HBO Max to Promote 'Many Saints of Newark'

HBO Max is letting anyone in the U.S. watch Season 1 of groundbreaking Jersey crime drama “The Sopranos” — for free in the app — for a limited time. The promo is timed for the release of film prequel “The Many Saints of Newark” on Oct. 1 simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max. The film will be available on the HBO Max ad-free plan ($14.99/month) for 31 days after release.
NEWARK, NJ
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Many Saints of Newark’: Meet the Younger Versions of Familiar ‘Sopranos’ Characters

Younger stars are taking on some familiar roles in the forthcoming Sopranos prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark. From mob boss Tony Soprano to his mother Livia and his Uncle Junior — originated by actors James Gandolfini, Nancy Marchand, and Dominic Chianese, respectively — fan-favorites from the HBO series are being resurrected (and in younger form) in the new prequel film.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

‘Sopranos’ Creator Brought Original Star Back for Prequel Film to ‘Clear Up’ Story Confusion

[Editor’s note: The following post contains a minor spoiler for “The Many Saints of Newark.”] The upcoming “Sopranos” prequel movie “The Many Saints of Newark” takes place decades before the Emmy-winning HBO drama series, but series creator David Chase still managed to lure back one of the original show’s most popular actors. Michael Imperioli, who starred as Christopher Moltisanti on “The Sopranos,” reprises his role from beyond the grave as the posthumous narrator of “Many Saints.” Christopher died in the HBO series’ final seasons. The film’s plot focuses on Christopher’s father, Dickie Moltisanti (played by Alessandro Nivola). “That was the maraschino cherry...
MOVIES
Inverse

You need to watch the on Netflix before it leaves next week

In the backseat of a car, wearing swimming goggles and holding an oversized flashlight, 8-year-old Alton (actor Jaeden Martell, pre-It and Knives Out) is visibly enraptured while reading a Superman comic. This little reference isn’t intended to be too subtle; Alton resembles Clark Kent in more ways than one. Raised...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy