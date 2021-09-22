Tracks Music Series Continues This Week With Kaze4letters and Rowdy!
Live local music continues at University Place this week, as the town of Chapel Hill hosts the Tracks Music Series!. Every Thursday for the rest of September, the Tracks Music Series will feature some of the local bands and musicians spotlighted in the town’s Tracks Music Library. Launched last year, the Tracks Music Library is a free streaming service with music from more than 100 Triangle-area artists.chapelboro.com
