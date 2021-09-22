CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracks Music Series Continues This Week With Kaze4letters and Rowdy!

By Aaron Keck
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive local music continues at University Place this week, as the town of Chapel Hill hosts the Tracks Music Series!. Every Thursday for the rest of September, the Tracks Music Series will feature some of the local bands and musicians spotlighted in the town’s Tracks Music Library. Launched last year, the Tracks Music Library is a free streaming service with music from more than 100 Triangle-area artists.

