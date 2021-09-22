CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Newton' marks 4 years on Indian cinema

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI): Actor Rajkummar Rao on Wednesday marked 4 years of his much-acclaimed film 'Newton'. Taking to his Instagram story, Rao posted a still from the movie in which he as 'Newton Kumar' could be seen standing among the villagers. 'Newton', which was India's official entry...

Variety

Busan: Emmy Nominee Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Mostofa Sarwar Farooki’s ‘No Land’s Man’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Leading Indian actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui (“Sacred Games”) is buzzing. He has just been nominated for a best actor international Emmy for Sudhir Mishra’s Netflix film “Serious Men.” Siddiqui’s next big international splash is with Bangladeshi director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki’s “No Land’s Man,” where he plays the lead. The film has its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival, where it is nominated for the prestigious Kim Ji-seok award. Farooki’s “Television” closed Busan in 2012. The filmmaker has been in the vanguard of Bangladesh’s new wave movement with films like “Doob – No Bed of Roses” (2017) and “Saturday Afternoon” (2019). “No...
MOVIES
Inverse

You need to watch the on Netflix before it leaves next week

In the backseat of a car, wearing swimming goggles and holding an oversized flashlight, 8-year-old Alton (actor Jaeden Martell, pre-It and Knives Out) is visibly enraptured while reading a Superman comic. This little reference isn’t intended to be too subtle; Alton resembles Clark Kent in more ways than one. Raised...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Emma Watson Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Despite the glowing tributes being paid to the actress online, many of which read like an obituary for a career that had been brought to a close far too soon, Emma Watson didn’t retire from acting. Obviously, rumors spread like wildfire on the internet so the tears were already flowing before her agent, and then the Harry Potter veteran herself, put paid to the speculation.
MOVIES
popoptiq.com

60 Years of Godzilla: A History and Critique of the Greatest Monster Movie Series in Cinema

**Massive spoilers for every Godzilla movie, with the exception of the 2014 reboot, and Mothra follow**. August 6th and 9th, 1945 forever changed the course of history. When the first nuclear bombs were dropped in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan, World War II ended, but a new fear was born that dominated the thoughts of all men, women, and children for decades to come. The Cold War, atomic bomb testing, a cartoon turtle telling children to “duck and cover”, and this new technology that had the actual potential to literally end the world changed the perception of what was scary. Art reflects life, so cinema began to capitalize on these fears. Gone were the days of creepy castles, cobwebs, bats, vampires, werewolves, and the other iconic images that ruled genre cinema in film’s earliest decades. Science fiction was larger than ever and giant ants, giant octopi, terror from beyond the stars, and sea faring reptiles dominated the silver screen and created a sense of awe that few other types of film were able to achieve at the time. Though the creatures that dominated the silver screen of the 1950s had their moment and faded into film history to make way for zombies, murderous hillbillies, and masked killers, one beast would transcend the times, would continually be reinvented, and remained the most famous monster to ever be put to celluloid. 60 years later, Godzilla still remains the king of the monster.
MOVIES
Vulture

On Cinema at the Cinema Is Returning for Season 12

Commitment to the bit is stronger than ever in Tim Heidecker’s announcement of On Cinema season 12. Heidecker begins with an in-character newsflash from HEI Headquarters that his comedy web series with Gregg Turkington will debut its new season on October 6. The announcement quickly morphs into a chance for Heidecker to satirize crypto-grifters, announcing the launch of “HEI points,” which he describes as “an easy way to build value and show your loyalty to the HEI Network. HEI points will soon become the dominant form of currency as we look forward toward a cash-free future.” Heidecker mimics the talking points of “get rich” scams, saying “HEI points trickle down and trickle up,” they “put you in control of your finances,” and they’re negotiating so that they can be used to rent movies at Redbox. The new season will stream on HEI Network, which is an in-universe platform parodying the likes of Infowars and the Daily Wire that doubles as a way for Turkington and Heidecker to own their work outside of Adult Swim. On Cinema is basically immersive theater at this point.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Denzel Washington Has The #2 Movie On Netflix Today

Between 1995 and 2010, Denzel Washington and Tony Scott collaborated on five movies, and the plot almost always revolved around a mode of transport. Whether it was by accident or design, the duo clearly enjoyed each other’s company when it came to an action thriller hinging on a vehicle of some description.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Daniel Gimenez Cacho, Griselda Siciliani to Star in Alejandro G. Inarritu’s ‘Bardo’

Daniel Gimenez Cacho and Griselda Siciliani nabbed the leading roles for Bardo, the latest movie from The Revenant director Alejandro G. Iñárritu. The Mexican feature, also known as False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, has just wrapped production in Mexico City. The nostalgic comedy set against an epic journey comes two decades after Iñárritu shot his first film, Amores Perros, and more recently The Revenant, Birdman and Virtual Installation Carne y Arena. The veteran director has returned with Bardo to Mexico to produce, write and shoot the feature written with Nicolás Giacobone. Bardo offers a chronicle of uncertainties where the main...
MOVIES
codelist.biz

Princess Charlène of Monaco publishes cryptic message – what’s behind it

Kassel – What about Princess Charlène of Monaco? Recently, she fueled the press herself and posted a very cryptic video on her Instagram channel. Since her collapse in early September, there have been hardly any new recordings of the 43-year-olds. Her husband, Prince Albert, recently stressed in an interview that the circumstances are being “inflated” by the media.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Roger Michell, RIP: An Ode to the Astonishing Range of the ‘Notting Hill’ Director

Editor’s note: British director Roger Michell died this week at the age of 65. Here, Sony Pictures Classics co-president Michael Barker, who distributed several of Michell’s films — including the upcoming “The Duke” — remembers his colleague. Life stopped for many of us this week when writer/director Roger Michell passed away suddenly at the age of 65. He was a gentle, warm, soft-spoken, eloquent, witty, beautiful human being, in addition to being a strong, uncompromising artist of range and brilliance. Only three weeks ago, he was in Telluride with us accompanied by Helen Mirren and producer Nicky Bentham to present his latest...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Benedetta Trailer #2 Entangles a Disturbed Nun in a Forbidden Love Affair

IFC Films has released a new teaser trailer for Benedetta, Paul Verhoeven's latest feature. Telling the true story of a love affair between nuns in an Italian convent during the 17th century, the title first premiered in July at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival where it was up for the Palme d'Or. The movie is now set for a wider release on Dec. 3, and you can check out the new teaser below.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda Reteam for ‘Moving On’ Comedy

Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda are getting back together for starring roles in Moving On, a comedy written and directed by Paul Weitz (American Pie, About a Boy), The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Malcolm McDowell and Richard Roundtree also join the ensemble cast for the feature that centers on two old friends who meet at a funeral and resolve to exact revenge on a widower who wronged them decades earlier. Weitz recently adapted the 2011 memoir Two Kisses for Maddy to direct Fatherhood for Netflix, which followed the journey of a recently widowed single father. Andrew Miano, Stephanie Meurer and Weitz share...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

Academy Motion Picture Museum Preview: Don’t Call It the Death Star!

“It is so shiny and new and enormous!” said actress Anna Kendrick at the September 22 Academy Museum of Motion Pictures press conference — the museum’s final pre-opening press conference after financing shortfalls, earthquake retrofitting, leadership do-overs, and a pandemic lockdown — before the museum opens its doors September 30, nearly four years after its originally scheduled (and wildly optimistic) opening date. Speaking in the round red-plush David Geffen Theater, which the Academy Museum hopes will attract multiple glitzy studio premieres (even if the bathrooms are all the way across a glass footbridge), Kendrick continued: “And it’s crammed with about 125...
MUSEUMS
Variety

President Meryl Streep Downplays the End of the World in Netflix’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ Disaster Movie

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan and Jonah Hill are facing the threat of a comet hitting Earth in a new clip from the Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up.” The clip was shown during Netflix’s Tudum event to showcase its upcoming TV series and movies. The dark sci-fi comedy, directed by Adam McKay, stars Lawrence and DiCaprio as two low-level astronomers who try to warn politicians and others that the Earth is in danger as a giant asteroid approaches, only to be met with apathy and skepticism. (The comparison to reactions to climate change are not a coincidence.) Lawrence plays...
MOVIES
Variety

Bollywood Sets Post-Pandemic Release Dates for Delayed Blockbusters Starring Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh

Indian film producers have set release dates for long-delayed Bollywood films that star the cream of the industry and have blockbuster potential. The moves follow an announcement by authorities in the state of Maharashtra, India’s biggest box office territory, that cinemas can re-open on Oct. 22 as the pandemic dies down. From Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty’s cop drama “Sooryavanshi,” starring Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif, will open Nov. 4, during the Diwali holiday period. Kabir Khan’s “83,” starring Ranveer Singh, which recounts the Indian men’s cricket team win in the 1983 World Cup, has locked in a Christmas...
PUBLIC HEALTH

