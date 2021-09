The purpose of this forecast report is to present the results of the live forecast performance evaluation for the S&P 500 Stocks Package by the I Know First AI Algorithm. The following results were observed when signal and predictability filters were applied to pick the best-performing stocks out of the most predictable ones. The evaluation period is from 20th May 2020 to 19th September 2021. The corresponding returns distribution of stock signal filters for this package is shown below:

STOCKS ・ 17 HOURS AGO