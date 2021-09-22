Is It Time for Teachers to Stop Handing Out Homework in East Texas?
There is a serious debate that is taking place on social media and I would love to hear your opinion on this topic. For most of us homework was just something that was standard, it was work from our school teacher to help enforce the things they taught us during the school day. But many parents believe that it's time to do away with homework all together. So, my question to you is, should teachers in East Texas stop handing out homework to their students moving forward?mix931fm.com
Comments / 0