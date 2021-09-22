A Sign of Fall — Hayrides and Pumpkins This Weekend in Tyler

After living in the shelter for the last nine months, Ginger is ready to move on to a new place, a place where she can run, be free and become a loving member of your family. Although she has enjoyed the comforts of Pet Fur People and gotten used to the staff, it's time for her to be adopted and move into a new place. Ginger is an active, high energy dog that is five years old and weighs twenty pounds. Seeing how active and full of energy she is, Ginger would make a perfect companion for any active family. She is and can be a smart dog because she's already mastered the art of house training! Medically, Ginger has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Ginger will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

TYLER, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO