Tyler, TX

A Sign of Fall — Hayrides and Pumpkins This Weekend in Tyler

By Jen Austin
 5 days ago
While you're out shopping for fall additions to your landscape this weekend, you'll be able to paint a pumpkin and hop on a hayride too. And food trucks will be there!. It's rare that we go to an event and there's not a food truck there because we are Texans and that's just how we live. Must. Have. Food. And it's better if it comes out of an ornately painted truck.

Tyler, TX
ABOUT

Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

