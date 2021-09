While no studies have proven that any one type of exercise is best when it comes to brain and memory health, Howard Fillit, M.D., the founding executive director and chief science officer at the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation, says the best work out is the one that you enjoy. "Brisk walking, jogging, cycling, or swimming—they can all benefit your brain health, and choosing an exercise you like to do will help you continue long-term, which is the most important way to make sure you see the benefit," he says. Of course, Dr. Fillit says there are some things to look for when it comes to choosing a workout routine—namely that it stimulates your cognition—that can keep both your body and mind fit.

