United Way of Greater Houston Invests $116,000 in the Montgomery County Food Bank to Support Area Residents Affected by Winter Storm
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- In an effort to support Montgomery County residents who are still struggling with access to food following the economic stress of the pandemic and February’s winter storm, United Way of Greater Houston is investing $116,283 in the Montgomery County Food Bank. This grant comes from the United Way of Greater Houston Winter Storm Relief Fund, which was developed to support area residents affected by the winter storm earlier this year.www.woodlandsonline.com
Comments / 0