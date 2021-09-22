CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Be Not Afraid: Hope and Help for Your Phobias

By Dana Shavin
Next Avenue
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are tired of being held back by your phobias, here are some suggestions to overcome them. It's 9:30 p.m. and I check my phone for the last time. Sandwiched between two emails of no consequence is one from the minister of the local Unitarian Universalist Church. He's just read my latest column for The Chattanooga Times Free Press, about how invasive and disheartening it feels when your Christian neighbor knocks on your door to inquire whether you, the resident Jew, know Jesus.

www.nextavenue.org

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Sure Signs You're Getting Dementia, According to Science

Several studies have found that happiness comes with age—older people report greater emotional well-being and more personal satisfaction and security. At the same time, aging comes with its share of worries, particularly health issues. For many, chief among those age-related concerns is dementia, a progressive cognitive decline that's becoming more common as more of us live longer. It's important to recognize the signs of dementia and seek treatment early, to slow its progression or correct cognition issues if possible. Read on for 7 things you need to know to keep yourself sound of mind—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Knowridge Science Report

This herb may help you sleep well at night

In a recent study, researchers have shown that saffron can enhance the quality of sleep in adults who have been experiencing poor sleep. The research was conducted by a team at Murdoch University. The lead researcher is Dr. Adrian Lopresti. Poor sleep is a serious issue as poor sleep quality...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donny Osmond
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Cicero
Person
Jesus
Person
Carly Simon
Amomama

Dr Dre Fathered 9 Kids, Including Alleged Unclaimed Daughter, with 6 Different Women - Get to Know Them All

Superstar rapper Dr. Dre whose real name is Andre Young, welcomed nine children with 6 different women, including a daughter he has not publicly acknowledged. The founder and CEO of Beats by Dre is not short of heirs as he has welcomed nine kids throughout the years from various relationships. Although some of the kids enjoy being in the spotlight, others tend to keep a low profile and keep their matters private.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phobia#Not Afraid#Performance Anxiety
Vulture

Why Does Britney Spears’s Dad Suddenly Want Her Free?

Four weeks after Britney Spears’s father vehemently opposed being immediately removed or suspended, Jamie Spears made a stunning heel turn on Tuesday when he asked the court to terminate the conservatorship over his 39-year-old daughter entirely. He said in the court papers filed on September 7 that while the conservatorship has helped his daughter through a “major life crisis,” helped rehabilitate her career, and put her finances in order that now, because Britney herself has pleaded with the court to “let her have her life back,” he is requesting that Judge Brenda Penny end the conservatorship.
CELEBRITIES
Ladders

Here’s why you keep waking up at 3am

You know the scene. You wake up in the middle of the night and roll over to check your phone, but you don’t really need to. You already know it’s 3am. Most people wake up several times during the night. This is often accompanied by the body shifting its position. These nightly awakenings usually coincide with transitions from one sleep stage to another and are so brief, we often don’t remember them in the morning.
MUSIC
Amomama

Britney Spears Ended Her Marriage to K-Fed in 2006 Because His Bad Partying Habits Were No Longer Tolerable

After nearly two years of marriage and two children together, Britney Spears filed for divorce from Kevin Federline due to “irreconcilable differences.” Fifteen years later, Britney announces her engagement to Sam Asghari. Britney and her former backup dancer and rapper, Kevin Federline, had a tumultuous public breakup, followed by Britney’s...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Youtube
Hello Magazine

The reason behind Celine Dion's weight loss revealed

Celine Dion has always been blessed with a trim figure – but ever since her husband's death in 2016, fans have queried her slimmer frame. The Think Twice hitmaker has never revealed how much weight she has lost in the years that have followed, but previously admitted she is feeling "strong and feminine" after making some changes to her lifestyle.
WEIGHT LOSS
humblemusings.com

How to Help a Child Who’s Afraid of the Dentist

Did you know that around 36% of the population has dental anxiety or dental fear? And not just adults have this fear either; there’s a good number of children who have a fear of the dentist. If your child’s afraid of the dentist, then it might be tough getting them...
KIDS
WTOV 9

"Day of Hope" helps people in Wheeling

OHIO COUNTY, WV -- For the 7th consecutive year, the Walk for Hope gave aspirations to those involved with the healing program. "It's for people to get together in the community and recovery community to bring hope for those in recovery and those who are willing to initiate recovery," Youth Services System Project Coordinator Marisa Scott said. "Just kind of here to tell them that we see them and support them in that."
WHEELING, WV
Palm Beach Interactive

New book offers hope — and help — to COVID ‘long-haulers’

That’s how Riviera Beach resident Derrick McCray — the owner of McCray's Backyard BBQ & Seafood restaurant in West Palm Beach — described the overall experience of contracting COVID-19 in June 2020. His symptoms were varied and unpredictable. “In addition to the fever and fatigue, I fought bouts of vertigo,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
mybuckhannon.com

Spread help and hope this September to prevent suicide

This September, West Virginians can learn how to save lives for National Suicide Prevention Month. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for West Virginians aged 10-34, and a significant cause of preventable deaths across all age ranges. Between 2010 and 2019, 3,445 people in the state died by suicide.
MENTAL HEALTH
news3lv.com

Kids and Sleep Habits

Sleep is an essential building block for your child’s mental and physical health. But if you’re finding it difficult to make sure your kids are getting enough sleep, you’re not alone. The American Academy of Pediatrics estimates that sleep problems affect 25 to 50 percent of children and 40 percent of adolescents.
KIDS
touro.edu

Providing Help and Hope to Parents and Children

Lander Alum Ensures Kids with Developmental Needs Receive Necessary Services as the Program Director of an Early Childhood Intervention Agency. Jonathan Meyers (Lander College for Men ’05) talks about his challenging — and rewarding — role at Metro Children’s Services and shares his advice for those interested in pursuing a career in child development.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
asu.edu

The A to Zzz on sleep

ASU experts share tips for sleeping better, explore just how weird and wonderful our slumber can be. We spend around a third of our lives sleeping. And yet, sleep remains a mystery — and for many, a struggle. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over one-third of adults in the U.S. report not getting enough sleep.
TEMPE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy