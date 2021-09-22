Be Not Afraid: Hope and Help for Your Phobias
If you are tired of being held back by your phobias, here are some suggestions to overcome them. It's 9:30 p.m. and I check my phone for the last time. Sandwiched between two emails of no consequence is one from the minister of the local Unitarian Universalist Church. He's just read my latest column for The Chattanooga Times Free Press, about how invasive and disheartening it feels when your Christian neighbor knocks on your door to inquire whether you, the resident Jew, know Jesus.www.nextavenue.org
Comments / 0