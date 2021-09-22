CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

COVID youth cases dramatically rise, indoor masking recommended

By Paul Myers
thesungazette.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVISALIA – While California might have a 70% vaccination rate of at least one dose, Tulare County is still in the trenches trying to fight off the pandemic. Less than half of the county’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated at 49.2, leaving a lot to be desired. Another 8.4% have one dose. Countywide 40.2% of the county’s overall population is fully vaccinated, and another 6.9% have received one dose. Paired with the explosion of cases since the beginning of July, health and human services director, Tim Lutz has returned to center stage to give the board of supervisors COVID-19 briefings.

