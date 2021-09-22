CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Japan

Australia on track to reopen ‘by Christmas at the latest,’ says tourism minister

By CNN Newsource
KVIA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralia is on track to allow borders to reopen by Christmas, the country’s minister for trade, tourism and investments said on Wednesday, September 22. “I do empathize with the Australians who have been denied the opportunity to travel overseas this year,” Tourism Minister Dan Tehan said during a talk that was organized by the National Press Club of Australia but broadcast online due to coronavirus restrictions.

kvia.com

Comments / 0

Related
KVIA

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake causes some damage in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia -- An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 caused some damage Wednesday in the city of Melbourne in an unusually powerful temblor for Australia. "A magnitude 6.0 #Earthquake has occurred with an epicenter near Mansfield in Victoria," according to the Victoria State Emergency Service's news feed on Twitter. "There is no tsunami threat."
ENVIRONMENT
101 WIXX

Malaysia holiday hotspot readies for reopening with tourism bubble

LANGKAWI, Malaysia (Reuters) – Businesses at Malaysia’s prime holiday destination are gearing up to welcome the return of tourists this week, as the country takes an early step towards recovery from a devastating coronavirus crisis. Langkawi, a cluster of 99 islands in the Straits of Malacca, will reopen from Sept....
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Tehan
BoardingArea

Bali Plans Limited Tourism Reopening For October

September 20th Update: After plans emerged to turn Bali into a sandbox for vaccinated visitors, more details are emerging, many of which are encouraging, some of which are not. Read up to hear the latest. Previously announced plans by Indonesian President Joko Widodo to reopen Bali for tourism in July...
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Thailand Postpones Reopening of Key Cities To Foreign Tourism

Thailand has found it necessary to postpone its previously planned October reopening of Bangkok and a few other major tourism areas to international travelers until November. As recently as early September, the Thai government was planning on opening its capital city and a few other key destinations—namely, Hua Hin, Pattaya and Chiang Mai—to foreign tourists on October 1 under a special program.
LIFESTYLE
KVIA

The Caribbean island where you need to earn $70,000 to enter

Whether you’re a vaccine queen, a PCR prince or a quarantine king, there sure are a lot of requirements when it comes to getting around these days. Luckily CNN Travel is here to keep you updated on the latest developments. Here’s what we learned in pandemic travel this week. 1....
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tourism Australia#Christmas#Tourism Minister
AFP

Sydney gets 'blueprint for freedom' as virus cases fall

Vaccinated Sydney residents will finally emerge from a lengthy Covid lockdown by mid-October, Australian officials said Monday, outlining a "blueprint for freedom" as case numbers fell in the city. Stay-at-home orders are set to be lifted in Sydney and surrounding New South Wales when the double-dose vaccination rate hits 70 percent, with state premier Gladys Berejiklian saying "quite confidently" that was now expected to occur on October 11. Shuttered pubs, restaurants and shops will be allowed to reopen to the vaccinated while friends and families living across Australia's biggest city will be able to reunite for the first time in more than three months. "It is just this week and next week that we have to hang in there for," Berejiklian said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Latest: New Zealand to allow home isolation to travelers

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand's prime minister says the government will start a pilot program of home-isolation for overseas travelers, ahead of what she expects to be increasing vaccination levels.Currently New Zealanders have to quarantine in hotels for two weeks when they return home from abroad.Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday a pilot program that will allow New Zealanders to quarantine at home will include 150 business travelers who arrive between Oct. 30 and Dec. 8. The program will involve monitoring and testing.“The only reason that we are running this self-isolation pilot now is in preparation for a...
PFIZER
The Independent

Indigenous Australian wants early pension due to short lives

An Aboriginal man is taking Australia’s government to court to argue that Indigenous people should have access to their pensions earlier than other Australians because their life expectancy is years shorter.Dennis Fisher, 64, said on Monday he is taking the action to benefit other Indigenous Australians.“A lot of us die at a young age,” Fisher said. “If I can help my people somehow, yeah,” he added.The case was filed in Federal Court in Melbourne last Thursday by the Victorian Aboriginal Legal Service, the Human Rights Law Center and the multinational law firm DLA Piper.The case will argue that Indigenous...
AUSTRALIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
Place
Melbourne
Country
Japan
Place
Sydney
Country
Singapore
Country
Australia
USNI News

6 Naval Task Groups From U.S., U.K., India, Japan and Australia Underway in Pacific

KUALA LUMPUR – Six task groups from the U.S, U.K., Australian, Japanese and Indian navies are currently on operational deployments in the Indo-Pacific region amidst an intense fall and early winter period of multilateral exercises. Currently operating in the region are the Navy’s Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group and Japan-based...
MILITARY
AFP

In new summit, Biden seeks 'free and open' Pacific with Australia, India, Japan

President Joe Biden and the leaders of Australia, India and Japan promised Friday to work together for a stable, open and democratic Indo-Pacific in a veiled dig at China during their first in-person summit together. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the summit showed the four nations' "common vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific," while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- whose own track record on minority rights has been controversial at home -- hailed the Quad's "shared democratic values."
WORLD
eturbonews.com

Tourism Minister Saddened by Death of Jamaica Songbird

Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, and other tourism officials are mourning the passing of well-known and beloved singer, Karen Smith. Smith, who performed for decades as a cabaret singer across all resort areas, passed away earlier today.
WORLD
The Independent

Netherlands relaxes Covid travel rules and reopens to fully vaccinated UK and US travellers

As of this week, the Netherlands is significantly reducing its travel restrictions for fully vaccinated US and UK travellers.Starting 22 September, double jabbed arrivals from the UK and US - previously categorised as “very high risk areas” - no longer have to quarantine on arrival, provided that their second vaccine shot has been administered two weeks beforehand.Previously, travellers from both countries had to quarantine for 10 days after landing, with a “test to release” option on day five.From tomorrow, 25 September, guidelines on the ground ease up, too, with authorities scrapping the requirement to stay 1.5 metres from others, allowing...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy